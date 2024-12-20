Good news - Marvel Rivals is finally fixing its pesky mouse acceleration problem in next month's Season 1

Those Marvel Rivals mouse acceleration concerns are officially being worked on, according to publisher NetEase, days after the community took matters into their own hands.

"Thanks for your feedback regarding the mouse acceleration," Marvel Rivals community manager 'James' wrote on the game's Discord. "We are now working on a solution and will introduce this feature in the upcoming Season," which is currently due to kick off sometime in early January 2025. The way the statement is worded makes me think that the fix might be an in-menu toggle, which seems sensible if some people already like how the game feels.

To quickly catch you up, mouse acceleration is a feature where your on-screen mouse's sensitivity will change depending on how fast you swipe your real-life mouse. Slow movements lead to your cursor traveling shorter distances, and vice versa. It's usually enabled by default on most desktops, but when enabled in games, it can be the difference between landing a shot or completely fumbling the entire match.

Marvel Rivals PC players have been fed up with the feature for a while now, and some fans even resorted to disabling mouse acceleration by messing with the game's file - something NetEase advised against because, as an online game, you might run into all sorts of issues going down that route.

Elsewhere in the hero shooter's first new season, the team is planning to add more playable heroes, maps, modes, events, team-up abilities, and, of course, your genre-mandated battle pass. We have a pretty good idea of every upcoming Marvel Rivals hero thanks to leaks and datamines, though we have no clue who's up next - my fingers and toes are crossed for Jean Grey, though.

The Marvel Rivals developer is also working on a way to enable cross-platform progression, but “a lot of platform-specific rules” are getting in the way.