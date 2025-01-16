As Helldivers 2 players hope to get their Crysis on, Arrowhead CEO says he'd "be surprised" if they didn't add a bow "at some point"
Fans' hope for a Helldivers 2 Crysis crossover doesn't sound quite so wild now
A Helldivers 2 Crysis crossover is one of the more persistent requests in the co-op shooter's community, and while that may never come to fruition, the next best thing just might.
For some context, the Predator Bow is an incredibly popular weapon in the 2013 first-person shooter Crysis 3, and there's been a lot of demand for a Crysis crossover in Helldivers 2. Tonally, it makes sense, they're both futuristic sci-fi shooters with hostile aliens, and with Crysis 4 finally in development after such a long wait, it would be pretty timely.
Anyway, nothing like that has been announced or even teased just yet, but it sure as heck sounds like a bow and arrow in Helldivers 2 is a very real possibility, which would pretty much be the next best thing. In a Discord Q&A, Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani said he'd be surprised if Helldivers 2 never added a bow and arrow as a weapon.
"I haven't seen any plans for a bow afaik," Jorjani said. "But I'd be surprised if we didn't see one AT SOME POINT."
The capitalized "AT SOME POINT" definitely implies there aren't any current plans for a bow and probably won't be for a while, but hey, that's the boss of the Helldivers 2 studio saying it'll likely eventually happen. That's worth something, I reckon.
