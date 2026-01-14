Arc Raiders lead is "super aware" of demand for custom loadouts that save us 100 clicks, admits he sometimes runs a free loadout because he can't be bothered making one

News
By published

"Looking through a bunch of menus isn't necessarily" good, he says

Arc Raiders character using welding torch in thick glasses
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders loadouts won't be added next week or anything like that, but developer Embark Studios is "super aware" of demands for a faster way to gear up.

That's according to design lead Virgil Watkins, who discussed a few points of friction in an interview with GamesRadar+. Asked about potential plans to implement saved custom loadouts that, with one glorious click, could craft and/or equip a set of gear and items specified by the player, Watkins says "all of this stuff is things we've talked about."