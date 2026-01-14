Arc Raiders lead is "super aware" of demand for custom loadouts that save us 100 clicks, admits he sometimes runs a free loadout because he can't be bothered making one

Arc Raiders loadouts won't be added next week or anything like that, but developer Embark Studios is "super aware" of demands for a faster way to gear up.

That's according to design lead Virgil Watkins, who discussed a few points of friction in an interview with GamesRadar+. Asked about potential plans to implement saved custom loadouts that, with one glorious click, could craft and/or equip a set of gear and items specified by the player, Watkins says "all of this stuff is things we've talked about."

"Similar to things like the Expedition, a lot of it was just developers and time available up to launch," he says. "Now it's just really feeling out how we can prioritize it against other known things we need to do, or swapping priorities of something we were going to do with this based on what's feasible."