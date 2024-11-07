How to complete Alice’s Sorrow in The Sims 4 and find the Guardian tree

To start Alice’s Sorrow Quest you’ll need to find the Guardian Tree in Sims 4 Life and Death. While at first glance that appears to be an eerie, overbearing plant, in fact it has a lot to offer. But, you’ll need to complete the quest first and help the ghost of Alice to access what it has.

It’s not the easiest thing to finish, hence why I've written this guide to lend a helping hand. Put in the effort and you’ll be pleased with the reward. Alice’s Sorrow isn’t just about gaining things for yourself though, but freeing a very sad ghost lost in her afterlife feels. There's a lot of lore on offer, making Life and Death one of the best Sims 4 expansion packs on offer. Do Alice and yourself a favor and follow the steps below.

Where to find the Guardian Tree in The Sims 4

(Image credit: EA)

You’ll need to find that Guardian Tree before you can start the Alice’s Sorrow Quest. With such a large presence, it shouldn’t be too hard to locate, if you’re in the right place - head to the Mourningvale neighborhood of Ravenwood by selecting the Eternal Haunt nightclub in your travel menu. Once there, you’ll need to head north east to find the Guardian Tree. Keep your eyes peeled for a large tree dripping with blue and green luminescence..

You’ll come across the ghost of Alice, sad and blue, floating around the area surrounding the Guardian Tree. She will never stray far, so you should find her quite easily. Interact with her and Ask about Alice’s Sorrow, accompanied by a black Guardian Tree icon. This will begin the quest.

How to complete Alice’s Sorrow Quest

(Image credit: EA)

Once you’ve triggered the quest, the tasks you’re required to complete will show up in the Career tab. The same black tree icon that appeared next to Ask about Alice’s Sorrow will appear next to any interaction that is on the quest path, so keep an eye out for it.

Alice will explain that her sadness stems from not knowing what happened to her children after her demise and that she wonders if their unfortunate ends are also her fault. She wants you to find all four of her children to ease her woes and bring back your findings.

Where to find Deimos for Alice’s Sorrow Quest in Life and Death

(Image credit: EA)

You’ll first be instructed to find her child, Deimos. Thankfully, locating him is pretty simple. Find any crypt around Ravenwood and select Explore the Underground Crypt. You’ll trigger a couple of pop-ups that will detail Deimos’ story for you. Fortunately, you'll leave the crypt unhurt and un...haunted.

Where to find Freddy for Alice’s Sorrow Quest in Life and Death

(Image credit: EA)

Next up, you need to find Freddy who now lives as a Specter. You’ll be informed that Freddy can be located by the playground in the center of the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood in Ravenwood. While there’s a few floating blue specters in the playground, only one, with a mustache and bowtie, is Freddy. You’ll be able to Ask about Alice’s Sorrow which he’ll then grant you a reply.

Where to find Ann for Alice’s Sorrow Quest in Life and Death

(Image credit: EA)

Next is finding Ann. Alice will have told you she remembers Ann to be surrounded by fields and water. You’ll be told to search for Ann’s gravestone on a small island in the river running through the Whispering Glen neighborhood of Ravenwood. Find the river and follow it until you come across a quite obvious sole gravestone on the top of an island. Select the Read Epitaph option to find out what happened to Ann and how she feels about her mother.

Where to find Edith and the Well of Longing and Regret in Life and Death

(Image credit: EA)

Finally, the trickiest of the children to find is Edith. You’ll be prompted to visit the Well of Longing and Regret in the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood. You’ve been here to find Freddy, so use his location as a starting point. Move north until you reach an enormous mansion. From there, head east until you come across a glowing green well that stands in a circle of woodland.

Edith will be floating around the Well area. She’s red, symbolizing that she's very angry. So, while she may at first refuse to speak to you, try selecting Attempt to Communicate until you get a response. Yes, she may reject you time and time again and you may have to return later, but eventually you'll get through to her. And don’t do what we did and make a wish in the Well of Longing and Regret for the Courage to Face Edith - it only backfired.

Return to Alice

(Image credit: EA)

After locating all four of Alice’s children, she wants you to return to the Guardian Tree and report your findings. Fortunately, Alice is incredibly grateful and wholly relieved, lifting the blue sadness from her ghostly aura. With her mood lifted, she happily grants you valuable access to the Guardian Tree.

Alice’s Sorrow quest rewards in Life and Death

(Image credit: EA)

The Guardian Tree now becomes an incredibly special and lucrative place for your Sim. Most fruitfully, you’ll now be able to Refill Needs at the Guardian Tree, restoring your Sim to optimum stats. You’ll also be able to Scavenge in the Guardian Tree with varying results, but an opportunity to find collectibles. Plus, if you’ve triggered your Tarot card collection, you’ll be able to Use Intuition on the Guardian Tree for the Justice and The Star cards.

