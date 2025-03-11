How to complete The Sims 4 Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration in Businesses and Hobbies

The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies introduces a whole new way to run a business, including from your own home. And what's a more fulfilling way to run your new small business than by having an aspiration to complete? For The Sims 4 Business and Hobbies, there's an opportunity to become an Esteemed Entrepreneur, aka a business hotshot.

There's four stages that line up rather nicely with the usual progression of expanding a small business. With each one, you'll be growing your business, becoming a dreamer or schemer and making sure you've got a flurry of happy returning customers. As with any The Sims 4 aspiration, each milestone requires you to carry out tasks, successfully, to achieve it. Here's everything you need to know about completing The Sims 4 Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration in Businesses and Hobbies.

How to choose the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration

(Image credit: EA)

Like any aspiration in The Sims 4, you choose Esteemed Entrepreneur by selecting it in Create A Sim or during gameplay via the star icon in the bottom right of your screen. For this particular aspiration, you'll need to head to Popularity. It'll be the first option under this category.

The tasks in each of the four stages of this aspiration will require your Sim to become wealthier and well-liked. Without these goals achieved, you'll struggle to complete your aspiration. Fortunately, we've outlined everything you need to do below for each milestone.

How to complete the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration

(Image credit: EA)

There's four parts to The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration, and for each milestone there's three separate tasks to complete. Firstly, to reach the Friendly Founder milestone, you must do the following:

Grow your small business to a hopeful hustle: Impress your customers and increase Business Renown by successfully completing business activities, selling goods and services of high quality, setting discounts, and making friends with your customers

Impress your customers and increase Business Renown by successfully completing business activities, selling goods and services of high quality, setting discounts, and making friends with your customers Have 20 customers visit your small business: Increase your Business Renown further by opening your business, talking it up to other Sims, and using small business perks to attract customers

Increase your Business Renown further by opening your business, talking it up to other Sims, and using small business perks to attract customers Acquire a small business perk: When you increase your Business Renown by simply running a great business, you'll earn Perk Points. You can then spend these points on a small business perk. But choose wisely, some of them can affect your alignment (which is about to become important)

For the Popular Operator milestone, you must:

Grow your small business to a striving startup: Keep earning that Business Renown by opening your business regularly and keeping up with customer reviews to make sure they're happy

Keep earning that Business Renown by opening your business regularly and keeping up with customer reviews to make sure they're happy Reach the first level of dreamer or schemer alignment: In your small business menu in the bottom right corner, you can view where you are aligned - a flying duck for dreamer and a purple cat for schemer. Depending on how you want to run your business, you can perform required interactions with customers

In your small business menu in the bottom right corner, you can view where you are aligned - a flying duck for dreamer and a purple cat for schemer. Depending on how you want to run your business, you can perform required interactions with customers Hire an employee and become friends with them: You can manage your employees under the same small business menu and pick friends or family to run the business with you

For the Honored Home Businessperson milestone, you must:

Get a happy customer: When you've reached the second level of alignment, you can start getting happy customers

When you've reached the second level of alignment, you can start getting happy customers Grow your small business to a neighborhood gem: Keep on keeping on with running your business in a sufficient and friendly way - this will earn you Renown and eventually level you up

Keep on keeping on with running your business in a sufficient and friendly way - this will earn you Renown and eventually level you up Reach the second level of dreamer or schemer alignment: Continue carrying out the required interactions with customers to level up and then you'll also get your first happy customer

For the final Esteemed Entrepreneur milestone, you must:

Grow your small business to a local legend: To reach this level, you need to take your time. Meanwhile, focus on the other two tasks to keep this one ticking along

To reach this level, you need to take your time. Meanwhile, focus on the other two tasks to keep this one ticking along Get 5 more happy customers: Interact with customers in a friendly manner, deliver great service and high quality goods and they'll be sure to leave with a smile on their face

Interact with customers in a friendly manner, deliver great service and high quality goods and they'll be sure to leave with a smile on their face Reach the third level of dreamer or schemer alignment: Carry on with your interactions and the odd moral dilemma will give you an opportunity to level up further, as long as you choose the right alignment option for your Sim

Rewards for completing the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration

(Image credit: EA)

Congratulations, you've achieved the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration and now you'll receive a reward for your trouble – the Beloved Brand trait. This means whenever your Sim runs a business, they'll immediately be popular and receive positive reviews. Basically, it'll be a lot easier for your Sim to run a successful business and customers will keep returning to your brand time and time again.

