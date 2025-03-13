The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats for small business success

By using The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats you can easily get ahead in this expansion, as there are a lot of additional features to enjoy that would otherwise take time to master. Learning how to run a small business is certainly one of the most prominent additions, as well as getting skilled up in Tattooing and Pottery, or even becoming a mentor to other Sims in the neighborhood. If this all sounds like hard work, then that's most likely why you've ended up here. The Sims 4 cheats are well-known workarounds for any lengthy tasks you face and that statement is no different when it comes to the expansion pack, Businesses and Hobbies.

Fortunately, the developers actively encourage the use of cheats to suit your wants and needs. So from mastering skills to possessing traits, all to ensure your small business is a resounding success, here's The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats you need to know – and how to use them. Pull off the perfect cheat combination, and you could well find yourself completing the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration in no time at all.

How to enable The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheats (Image: © EA) Before you can enter any of The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies cheat codes, you need to bring up the not so secret cheat option: * PC: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c * Mac: Hold Command and Shift, then press c * PlayStation: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once * Xbox: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once A box will appear in the top right corner where you can now input cheat codes. Here, you need to type testingcheats true to fully enable cheats and allows you to shift-click on Sims, items etc to reveal further cheat options. To shift-click on consoles, press X+O (PlayStation) or A+B (Xbox) at the same time. To turn it off, simply follow the same steps above, but write testingcheats false. Note: Always make a quick save before doing any of this, just to be extra safe.

The Sims 4 Business and Hobbies trait cheats

traits.equip_trait trait_Idealist - assigns your Sim the Idealist trait, which means your Sim makes Dreamer/"good" choices when running their small business

- assigns your Sim the Idealist trait, which means your Sim makes Dreamer/"good" choices when running their small business traits.equip_trait trait_Shady - assigns your Sim the Shady trait, which means your Sim makes Schemer/"bad" choices when running their small business

- assigns your Sim the Shady trait, which means your Sim makes Schemer/"bad" choices when running their small business traits.equip_trait trait_Beloved - usually only available through completing the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration, your Sim will run a more successful business and customers will be more happy with your services

- usually only available through completing the Esteemed Entrepreneur aspiration, your Sim will run a more successful business and customers will be more happy with your services traits.equip_trait trait_Speaker - usually only available through completing the Master Mentor aspiration, your Sim will deliver motivational speeches whilst improving skills and happiness levels



Each trait is also removable using the above cheats codes again by replacing 'equip' with 'remove'.

The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies skills cheats

stats.set_skill_level Major_Pottery [1-10]

stats.set_skill_level Major_Tattooing [1-10]



Choose between 1-10 for your desired skill level. If you're looking to master a skill, go straight for 10.

The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies skill mastery perks cheats

traits.equip_trait AuraActive - Your Sim can help nearby Sims build active skills faster

- Your Sim can help nearby Sims build active skills faster traits.equip_trait AspirationalCreator - Your Sim earns Satisfaction Points from crafting excellent quality objects

- Your Sim earns Satisfaction Points from crafting excellent quality objects traits.equip_trait AspirationalThinker - Your Sim earns Satisfaction Points by spending time with mental skills

- Your Sim earns Satisfaction Points by spending time with mental skills traits.equip_trait AuraCreative - Your Sim can help nearby Sims build creative skills faster

- Your Sim can help nearby Sims build creative skills faster traits.equip_trait FinalTouch - Your Sim can increase the quality of objects with just one touch

- Your Sim can increase the quality of objects with just one touch traits.equip_trait InTheZone - Your Sim can enter into focus mode without having to worry about other needs

- Your Sim can enter into focus mode without having to worry about other needs traits.equip_trait AuraMental - Your Sim can channel their experience into an aura that helps nearby Sims build mental skills faster

- Your Sim can channel their experience into an aura that helps nearby Sims build mental skills faster traits.equip_trait PigeonholedActive/PigeonholedCreative/PigeonholedMental/PigeonholedSocial - Your Sim can build active/creative/mental/social skills must faster, but finds other skills harder

- Your Sim can build active/creative/mental/social skills must faster, but finds other skills harder traits.equip_trait PowerfulPerformer - Your Sim can build relationships quicker with their audience and make the spectator's happier

- Your Sim can build relationships quicker with their audience and make the spectator's happier traits.equip_trait SecondWind - Your Sim gets revitalized after exercising, so can keep going

- Your Sim gets revitalized after exercising, so can keep going traits.equip_trait Spice - Your Sim can increase the quality of food and drink with just a dash of spice

- Your Sim can increase the quality of food and drink with just a dash of spice traits.equip_trait Spacebend - Your Sim can bend the fabric of space and time to teleport



Similarly to the traits cheats, you can remove any of these perks by replacing 'equip' with 'remove'. Currently, the cheats for Stellar Stamina, Skillful Sleep and Mental Muscles are yet to be revealed.

The Sims 4 Businesses and Hobbies small business cheats

There are also cheats for increasing/decreasing your Business Renown and setting your Business Alignment. Once you've enabled testing cheats, you can shift+click your small business-owning Sim and select Pack Cheats then Expansions packs then EP18.

Here you'll find two sub-menus controlling the two small business options. Firstly, there's Change Small Business Renown, which you can increase up to five-star level or decrease if you want to.

Secondly, you can Set Small Business Alignment. The scale ranges from 1-7 with nefarious (Schemer) at the bottom and virtuous (Dreamer) at the top – with neutral at 4. If you're trying to sway which way your business aligns, you can pick any option from the menu and see how it plays out.

