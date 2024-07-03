Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom evil genius creates a Lynel killer to surpass Metal Gear: the rock 'em sock 'em golem

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets players be evil geniuses, and no one's demonstrated that better than the person constructing a device that bludgeons Lynels to death.

Lynels are the apex predator across the Hyrulian landscape - they're super tough, quick as lightning, and can beat poor Link to death in a matter of seconds, especially if his health hasn't been increased much. But Tears of the Kingdom also lets players fight back by way of incredibly creative contraptions.

Enter the rock 'em sock 'em Lynel killer. That's the name I've bestowed upon the equally evil and brilliant creation just below, where a player manages to trap a Lynel between two outstretched arms from an 'Ultrahand' creation, and then repeatedly beats the Lynel to death.

It's not exactly an honorable death, but perhaps Lynels deserve nothing less for their crimes against many, many players. The trouble with this creation becomes trapping the Lynel between the two arms - the player has to keep the Lynel there by firstly stunning it with a well-placed arrow, and secondly mounting the beast and riding it for a good few seconds until it's well and truly dead.

In the Reddit comments, the player reveals how the device was constructed. It all begins with one "hoverstone," and then requires you to place 'Construct Heads' on said hoverstone, before linking up multiple Construct Heads to form the arms. Then, you'll have to rebuild the entire thing with Link's 'Autobuild' feature, so the parts don't detach.

The player even reckons that if you add more hoverstones, the construction might do more damage. This is based on a theory that the total mass of the vehicle dictates its damage, which is a pretty reasonable assumption. I suppose someone's going to construct a gigantic version of the rock 'em sock 'em golem now, then, and make something that really will rival a Metal Gear.

Tears of the Kingdom community helps Zelda superfan cook up an "ultimate no death run" where dying in either game puts you back at the start of Breath of the Wild.