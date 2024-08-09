The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom introduces two new characters to the series, and gives Zelda's dad a massive glow-up

New and returning characters for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom have been unveiled ahead of launch next month.

The Legend of Zelda's official Japanese Twitter account just revealed a handful of new and familiar faces for Echoes of Wisdom. First up, just below, is a familiar face: it's the King of Hyrule, returning once again to step into the role of Princess Zelda's father figure. Except this time, his daughter is the game's protagonist for a change.

Second is a brand new face for the Zelda series: General Ugi, who I imagine would look pretty fearsome if it wasn't for Echoes of Wisdom's downright adorable art style. I'm sure he'll still get plenty of opportunities to clobber monsters throughout Zelda's adventure nonetheless.

Third, just below, is similarly a brand new face: Sadari. This newcomer's full title is actually 'Minister,' according to the Japanese tweet below, which makes it sound like Sadari will have a pretty close connection to the King of Hyrule throughout Echoes of Wisdom.

It's worth pointing out, obviously, that these character names could well change in translation from Japanese to English. For example in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Robbie's Japanese name is actually 'Roberi.' It's not really clear why Nintendo changes around names like this between languages, and I doubt the company's going to give us a peek behind the curtain anytime soon.

Humanoid characters aren't the only newcomers for this adventure - Zelda's got a horse of her own in Echoes of Wisdom, and she can summon it in the game's overworld by conjuring up a magical carrot out of nowhere.

Check out our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order guide for where to get Nintendo's new game at the cheapest price possible.