For Zelda's debut as a playable main character, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gives the princess the cutest dang horse the series has ever seen
Utter neigh-hem
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is giving Princess Zelda a horse to traverse Hyrule, as well as an all-new ability called Bind.
Firstly, the most important thing from the new Echoes of Wisdom trailer: this darn hors. They look incredibly cute in that Link's Awakening remake art style, and Princess Zelda can beckon a horse to her by leaving out carrots for them to find - a far cry from Link's method of sneaking up and mounting them in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.
What's more, horses can be called from anywhere in Echoes of Wisdom's overworld, once Zelda has learned the spell to conjure carrots. You'll also be able to ride straight over weaker enemies while atop a horse, instantly defeating them, as well as jumping over smaller terrain obstacles like fences. These horses aren't just cute - they put in a shift, too.
The new Zelda trailer also unveils the Princess' new ability for her adventure: Bind. This ability lets Zelda pair herself with an object or creature, and lets her either move the object as she moves, or move along with the creature. If Zelda Bonds with a spider, for example, you can have it walk up a wall, which will similarly left Zelda up and over said wall.
Conversely, you can use Reverse Bond to go where an object goes. If there's a platform above you for example, which moves horizontally and bridges a gap, you can attach Zelda to said platform with Reverse Bond, and when it crosses the gap in motion, it'll pull Zelda along for the ride.
Zelda even has her own version of Fi from Skyward Sword. Tri is a ghostly new companion which sort of powers some of Zelda's abilities like Bind, and I just hope they're a damn sight less annoying than Fi.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches next month on September 26. Link will still be playable in some capacity in Zelda's new adventure, a ratings board listing revealed just last month.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Take a look at our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order guide for an overview of the best prices for the new Zelda game.
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.
It's taken almost a year, but genius Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have finally figured out how to reclaim an unbreakable Master Sword that you're only supposed to have in the prologue
Zelda: Ocarina of Time's fastest speedrun just got its first new route in 3 years, but nobody's sure if wrapping a Wii U gamepad in a rubber band is cheating