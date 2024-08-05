For Zelda's debut as a playable main character, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gives the princess the cutest dang horse the series has ever seen

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is giving Princess Zelda a horse to traverse Hyrule, as well as an all-new ability called Bind.

Firstly, the most important thing from the new Echoes of Wisdom trailer: this darn hors. They look incredibly cute in that Link's Awakening remake art style, and Princess Zelda can beckon a horse to her by leaving out carrots for them to find - a far cry from Link's method of sneaking up and mounting them in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom â€“ Traversing Hyrule Trailer â€“ Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

What's more, horses can be called from anywhere in Echoes of Wisdom's overworld, once Zelda has learned the spell to conjure carrots. You'll also be able to ride straight over weaker enemies while atop a horse, instantly defeating them, as well as jumping over smaller terrain obstacles like fences. These horses aren't just cute - they put in a shift, too.

The new Zelda trailer also unveils the Princess' new ability for her adventure: Bind. This ability lets Zelda pair herself with an object or creature, and lets her either move the object as she moves, or move along with the creature. If Zelda Bonds with a spider, for example, you can have it walk up a wall, which will similarly left Zelda up and over said wall.

Conversely, you can use Reverse Bond to go where an object goes. If there's a platform above you for example, which moves horizontally and bridges a gap, you can attach Zelda to said platform with Reverse Bond, and when it crosses the gap in motion, it'll pull Zelda along for the ride.

Zelda even has her own version of Fi from Skyward Sword. Tri is a ghostly new companion which sort of powers some of Zelda's abilities like Bind, and I just hope they're a damn sight less annoying than Fi.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches next month on September 26. Link will still be playable in some capacity in Zelda's new adventure, a ratings board listing revealed just last month.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order guide for an overview of the best prices for the new Zelda game.