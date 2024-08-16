The greatest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trick shot I've ever seen took around 500 attempts, but it was so worth it to watch Link dunk on a Gleeok with three perfectly timed arrows

There are a lot of ways to kill time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that don't involve saving Hyrule or finding Princess Zelda, including setting up ridiculously impressive trick shots.

Perhaps the greatest example of this is the recent feat pulled off by YouTube content creator BreNeko, who's shared what has to be the best clip of a Gleeok getting completely and utterly dunked on in mid-air by three perfectly timed arrows. According to the creator, it took "around 500 attempts" to pull it off, which is a commendable amount of effort, and the result was entirely worth it – you can take a look below.

ã‚°ãƒªã‚ªãƒ¼ã‚¯å°„ã¡è½ã¨ã—ã€ã‚¼ãƒ«ãƒ€ã®ä¼èª¬ ãƒ†ã‚£ã‚¢ãƒ¼ã‚ºã‚ªãƒ–ã‚¶ã‚­ãƒ³ã‚°ãƒ€ãƒ ã€‘ - YouTube Watch On

I have no idea how long those 500-ish attempts must have taken, and something tells me I probably don't want to know, but what a spectacular stunt. The absolute cinema of Link eyeing up his unsuspecting target from above, before seemingly blindly firing out his arrows and majestically diving down to watch as each one precisely takes out one of the Gleeok's heads, sending it plummeting to the ground, is just chef's kiss.

There's no easy guide when it comes to pulling off something like this yourself – as indicated by the amount of attempts this took BreNeko, it takes a lot of practice. If you want to see some slightly different shenanigans in Tears of the Kingdom, though, you can always set up your own Moblin basketball league , because it turns out the big ol' enemies are secretly very sporty. That, or you could always turn to collecting all of Hyrule's rocks – the choice is yours.

Be sure to check out our guide to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's King Gleeoks for our tips on where to find and defeat these huge dragon foes.