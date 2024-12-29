As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tears up the box office, its writers now want to adapt The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker: "We're putting it out there in the world"

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is ripping up the box office, but after three back-to-back hits, the film's writers want to adapt another gaming icon.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller penned the screenplays for all three Sonic the Hedgehog films, and the third one featuring everyone's favorite broody man Shadow topped the North American box office in its first weekend. But the Blue Blur never slows down - the threequel is still doing bonkers business over the holiday period and is currently on track to overtake the last film.

Off the back of that success, when asked about what the writing duo would like to adapt next in an interview with IGN, Pat Casey name dropped Golden Axe, "another good Genesis multiplayer game." Miller then added wholesome puzzle-platformer A Boy and His Blob to the list, which fits the well-worn film genre of 'little child and magical creature go on an adventure.' Casey also suggested "the 7-Up game about the dot having a platforming adventure." Cool Spot. He means Cool Spot, the game about the, err, giant circle from the fizzy drink's logo, which I won't blame anyone for not knowing.

But things got a little juicier when the duo moved on to a slightly more serious answer. "I think another easy one I think we can answer because the movie's already happening and we're already not doing it would be a Zelda," Miller said. "I remember always when we played Wind Waker, we were always like, man, I mean, it would probably be weird if they made a Zelda movie to start with Wind Waker versus the more classic Hyrule. But we both loved Wind Waker and it's so cinematic. Yeah. So after they make this Zelda movie, I guess we're putting it out there in the world, maybe we can do a Wind Waker spin-off."

Wind Waker isn't the worst place to start for Link's big screen adventures. Its cel-shaded art style and chibi character probably translate to an animated film better than the series' slightly more mature, Twilight Princess-style games. But Nintendo has already announced that its upcoming The Legend of Zelda film will be shot in live-action, which probably rules out any Wind Waker influences.

Even if Miller and Casey don't end up fulfilling their wish, another Sonic movie is basically inevitable at this point since the Sonic 3's post-credits scenes tease two new major arrivals.

