As Nintendo moves on from Tears of the Kingdom, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom beats both Doom: The Dark Ages and Gears of War as this summer's most wishlisted game

Echoes of Wisdom is gearing up to be another big Legend of Zelda release, with Nintendo's upcoming game reportedly already dominating charts as this summer's most wishlisted reveal.

It's a wonderful time to be a Zelda stan, with last year's monumental Tears of the Kingdom release and now the upcoming Echoes of Wisdom launch. Nintendo's new entry in the iconic series marks the arrival of the first-ever Zelda game to feature the titular princess as its main, playable protagonist - a massive deal for the 38-year-old franchise. As soon as I saw its trailer during the recent Nintendo Direct , Echoes of Wisdom zoomed to the top of my wishlist - and it looks like I'm not alone there.

According to the latest data from IGN Playlist , a handy game activity and backlog tracker, the soon-to-release Zelda entry was the most wishlisted game this past month - highlighting it as one of the most wanted titles following this season's big reveal showcases like the Summer Game Fest . Bethesda's Doom: The Dark Ages comes in second behind Echoes of Wisdom, with Sony's Astro Bot in third place and Gears of War: E-day in fourth. Prior to the Nintendo Direct, Astro Bot was the most wishlisted game .

Echoes of Wisdom isn't the only Nintendo game to make the roundup of top wishlisted titles from May 30 to June 23. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz , Mario & Luigi: Brothership appears in sixth place while the hotly anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond sits in the 10th spot. Super Mario Party Jamboree is also there, showing up further down in the 19th position, while Donkey Kong Country Returns HD stands as the 24th most wishlisted game from the past four weeks. The future certainly seems bright for Nintendo - and I can't wait.

