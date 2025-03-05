A Zelda movie is finally happening, but Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto used to adamantly oppose the idea even "if Steven Spielberg himself" wanted to do it

News
By
published

"The answer was always no"

Link and Epona
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A live-action Zelda movie is officially on the way with Nintendo's full support, but once upon a time series creator Shigeru Miyamoto adamantly opposed the idea of such a film. In fact, he said he wouldn't okay a Zelda film even if one of the most respected names in Hollywood was making the pitch.

The Video Game History Foundation recently interviewed Nintendo of America legend Gail Tilden for the latest episode of its Video Game History Hour podcast. Tilden headed up NOA's marketing from 1983 to 2007, overseeing everything from the US debut of the NES to the explosive arrival of Pokemon on American shores. In the wake of Pokemon's success, Tilden's department "kind of took over both merchandise and entertainment" licensing for Nintendo's properties.

"People were always calling about doing a movie," Tilden says. "You can imagine that the most common question is, 'We’re calling, we’d like to do a Zelda movie.' The answer was always no. Even I personally said, 'Mr. Miyamoto, if Steven Spielberg himself wants to do a Zelda movie, what is the answer?' He said, 'No.' So that was it. The answer was always no."

It's easy to imagine why Miyamoto would've been so adamantly against the idea - after all, this wasn't that far removed from the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie. That film's developed something of cult following over the years, but at the time it was regarded as an absolute disaster and captures pretty much none of the jovial tone of the games it's based on.

1993 Mario movie

But then we got The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, an animated film that set the box office alight with a story much truer to the original games. It's after the success of this movie that Nintendo partnered up with Sony to co-finance a Zelda movie led by Wes Ball, director of The Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This time, Miyamoto is serving as one of the film's producers.

While Miyamoto didn't want a Zelda movie to get made back in the '00s, another Nintendo luminary - Metroid lead Yoshio Sakamoto - was "open to pitches on Metroid," Tilden says. Reports about the Metroid movie rights bounced around throughout the '00s, and at one point legendary action director John Woo was developing a film.

"We had several meetings" over the Metroid movie, Tilden says. "It took a long time. We would talk about who should play Samus. 'Should it be Charlize Theron? Should it be...?' 'No, she’s not right.' Anyway, it was on and on about who the actresses that they could see as Samus, but we never settled on anything. I think they thought she’s not such a beauty, as opposed to kind of an athlete."

Tilden notes that a Metroid film would've required a "significant" budget, and "at the time, the only female action movie that had come out was Halle Berry’s Catwoman, and it didn’t do well. So John Woo’s company pitched for Metroid, but we did not make a sale. That is the truth of why that particular project didn’t happen." Yes, the death of the Metroid movie is at least partly due to the Razzie award winning superhero film. What a legacy.

Here is every upcoming video game movie you need to know about.

See more Nintendo News
CATEGORIES
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tears up the box office, its writers now want to adapt The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker: "We're putting it out there in the world"
Upcoming video game movies - Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s
Every upcoming video game movie you need to know about
Screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children showing Cloud holding an unconscious Tifa in his arms.
With everything from Helldivers to Zelda getting the big screen treatment, OG Final Fantasy 7 director would "love" for the JRPG to get another movie
The Witcher 3 next-gen
Zelda and Star Fox legend Takaya Imamura would "love" to make a Star Wars game with The Witcher 3's CD Projekt Red – and now I'm desperate to make it happen
Shadow of the Colossus
15 years after it was announced, the Shadow of the Colossus film adaptation might still be made according to director – and they have a script
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
A Horizon Zero Dawn movie is on the way from Sony, and it's in the "early stages" now
Latest in The Legend of Zelda
Link and Epona
A Zelda movie is finally happening, but Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto used to adamantly oppose the idea even "if Steven Spielberg himself" wanted to do it
A screenshot of the moon in The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask.
Despite Zelda: Majora's Mask basically being a horror game, one of its key devs didn't think its creepiest features were scary at all: "People on the team were like 'whoa!'"
The Witcher 3 next-gen
Zelda and Star Fox legend Takaya Imamura would "love" to make a Star Wars game with The Witcher 3's CD Projekt Red – and now I'm desperate to make it happen
Botw
Legendary Zelda dev "wasn't too pleased" about working on A Link to the Past as it robbed his enjoyment of playing the finished game: "I still really don't want to play that game"
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is at the front line of the debate over the Nintendo Switch 2's computing power, because if the Switch 1 can load three worlds at once, imagine what its sequel can do
Majora&#039;s Mask
The biggest loser in Zelda: Majora's Mask finally ends its 25-year losing streak, as 30,000 brute-force attempts finally debunk the myth of Blue Dog
Latest in News
Link and Epona
A Zelda movie is finally happening, but Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto used to adamantly oppose the idea even "if Steven Spielberg himself" wanted to do it
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Stardew Valley
With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
More about the legend of zelda
A screenshot of the moon in The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask.

Despite Zelda: Majora's Mask basically being a horror game, one of its key devs didn't think its creepiest features were scary at all: "People on the team were like 'whoa!'"
The Witcher 3 next-gen

Zelda and Star Fox legend Takaya Imamura would "love" to make a Star Wars game with The Witcher 3's CD Projekt Red – and now I'm desperate to make it happen
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Stardew Valley
With another "thank you," Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone brings an update arc to a close with "the Switch patch to fix the last Switch patch"
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Over 80 countries and 42 days: the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's remarkable staggered release plans have been revealed – including a US date
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
Pedro Pascal says "beautiful" scene that made him want to join The Last of Us got cut, but it’ll thankfully appear in season 2: "He was like, ‘That’s half the reason I’m here!’"
Absolum
The other devs behind the best retro beat-em-up in recent memory are making a co-op roguelike brawler that "channels the spirit" of Capcom's classic D&D games
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds art director and 20-year series vet says the new game intentionally leans into a question fans have debated forever: "What is a hunter?"
Battlefield Bad Company 2
"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Jo Mullein on the cover for Absolute Green Lantern #1.
Absolute Green Lantern puts Far Sector's Jo Mullein front and center as a cosmic mystery comes to Earth
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef