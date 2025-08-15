Oblivion Remastered wizard concocts chaotic "Pegasus spell," admits he might have taken it "a little too far" after making his horse fly across Cyrodiil at lightning speed

There's no shortage of creativity within The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered community, it seems, as fans of Bethesda Game Studios' new RPG revamp find all sorts of silly ways to experience the game – like on the back of a makeshift… pegasus?

Yes, you read that right – a, um, pegasus. That's what Redditor "Bottlecap_riches" basically created, writing in a post that, "I think I might have taken my Pegasus spell a little too far…" Attached is a clip of his so-called spell in action, in which there's a "100 boost to speed, 100 boost to acrobatics, and 100 weakness to magic" applied to his mount – a poor chestnut horse that has no idea about the brutal fall damage-shaped fate that awaits.

Put simply, the horse goes absolutely flying while Bottlecap_riches rides it, zooming through the skies of Cyrodiil at lightning speed – until it violently crash lands beside a tree. To get the spell to work as wildly as it did, Bottlecap_riches explains one must "repeatably spam the horse as many times as required" with that chaotic "Pegasus spell" of his… and I mean, it did sort of turn the mount into a pegasus, I guess.

As Bottlecap_riches writes, "He flew, he just couldn't handle the landing…" The poster also follows up in the comments, saying it's a "shame the acrobatics boost doesn't protect the horse from long falls." When asked why he didn't opt to aim for the water so that the steed would possibly survive, Bottlecap_riches admits he couldn't. "I aimed badly. Once I took off, I couldn't steer it. When I did it again, I overshot the water and died anyway."



A sad ending for the horse, but an arguably hilarious and happy one for Bottlecap_riches, who now knows how to traverse the world of Oblivion Remastered in Mach five. It's just another beautiful day to be in the community, I suppose – when players aren't threatening the Imperial Guards for their armor or killing "the entirety of the Mythic Dawn cult," they're either giving themselves over 222 million speed or doing so for their horses.



