Oblivion Remastered joins the pantheon of Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 4 for its attention to animal anatomy: "The deer have buttholes"

While the likes of The Witcher 4 is out here touting what one equestrian expert says is "one of the overall most impressive and well-put-together game horse animations ever seen" with "realistic muscles moving and stretching," and Red Dead Redemption 2 having realistic horse testicles that shrink in the cold; Oblivion Remastered is bringing its own brand of animal realism to the table with deer buttholes. That's right folks, give it up for deer buttholes.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered arrived earlier this year out of the blue (well, sort of, it'd been rumored and leaked for a bit ), with its April release making the Virtuos remaster of the 2006 RPG one of the biggest games of 2025. But somehow, some way, players had been overlooking the important details. Sure the return of an iconic voice acting error and a glitch that lets you hit credits in 15 minutes are big, and new details like being able to see Skyrim in the distance make for a game that has been called more than a remaster . But how did we go this long without discovering the deer buttholes?

An Oblivion scholar by the name of Kriegsherrin made a post that would change the worlds of Elder Scrolls players forever. In this sacred text they wrote "the deer have buttholes." Obviously I could never do it justice but those four words instantly inspired goosebumps, and changed the world.

Attached is a picture of a dead deer in Oblivion Remastered, with the player looking at its ass, and wouldn't you know it, that's a butthole, which – according to the game's HUD – is empty.



Is this more or less cursed than Nintendo of America apparently suggesting big naturals Pikachu for Pokemon's localization?