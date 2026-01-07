The top-selling new game on Steam is this open-world co-op factory builder with huge Satisfactory vibes, which just launched in early access with 84% Very Positive reviews

A new year is upon us, which means – among a whole lot of other things – that it's time to start staring down the Steam charts in an effort to predict what the next big surprise hit on Valve's platform is going to be. We've got a strong early candidate in StarRupture, a first-person factory-building game that builds on the formula with a more robust focus on combat.

In StarRupture, you play as a prisoner on an alien planet, sent down to extract resources and pay off a vague debt to a galactic corporation. You've got to build mines, factories, and logistics systems to move goods from place to place, all while fighting off local creatures that don't take kindly to your presence. Naturally, you can also invite friends in to do it all co-op.

StarRupture launched into early access on January 6, and has already reached a respectable start with a peak concurrent player count of 26,997, as SteamDB shows. It's also currently the top-selling game on Steam, eclipsed only by the revenues generated by massive free-to-play titles Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG.