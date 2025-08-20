League of Legends, Overwatch 2 contributor announces a game of its own, an adorable survival-crafting adventure called Witchspire

A studio that's contributed to the likes of League of Legends and Overwatch 2 has announced a game of its own, a survival-crafting adventure game called Witchspire.

As revealed with a trailer at the Future Games Show at gamescom, we see a lovely hand-drawn world where witches and wizards build cosy cottages or battle and befriend animals.

Wishlist Witchspire on Steam now

While the first half of the trailer is rather idyllic, things soon take a dark turn. We see a group of witches and wizards battle shadowy foes who turn a critter you befriended into something rather sinister.

As revealed in a press release, Witchspire is about trying to return home by activating the titular spire. You create a character, pick a Coven that'll influence your garb and stats, and then set off. When not building the serene sanctuary of your dreams, you can whizz across various biomes on a broom. While on your travels, you can turn wild creatures into companions and decide what kind of spellcaster you'd like to be as you navigate levelling up.

"Witchspire marks a new chapter for us as a studio, and we couldn’t be prouder," says Envar Studio CEO Atey Ghailan. "We’ve worked with industry giants such as Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Tencent, Netflix, and Wizards of the Coast and now have the opportunity to create our own world in the survival and adventure game genres."

"This announcement is our first step in building a AA studio and establishing Witchspire as a fresh, new quality IP and we’re delighted to be able to share it with you."

After much travelling and building, you might just be ready to return home. Witchspire will be released first on PC in Early Access in 2026.

