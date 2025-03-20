Travel through time rifts to search for survivors in sci-fi survival horror Cronos: The New Dawn

News
published

After an apocalyptic event all but wipes out humanity, Travelers who can return to the past are our last hope

Cronos: The New Dawn is set in an alternative history, where an apocalyptic event called The Change caused the world to end in the 1980s. In a first developer diary shown during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, co-directors Jacek Zięba and Wojciech Piejko talk us through the game and answer some burning questions in a community Q&A.

In Cronos: The New Dawn you play as a Traveler, searching what's left of civilization for time rifts so you can jump back to the past and extract those who didn't survive The Change, giving them hope of survival in the future. Travelers are the only ones who can survive the harsh environment they need to explore to find these rifts, and the design of their suits represents that they are acting as deep sea divers but through time rather than water.

Travelers are also the only ones capable of fighting off Orphans, the monstrous remains of humanity. The twisted body horror of these terrifying creatures is an homage to John Carpenter's The Thing, and through mutations you'll encounter a variety of Orphans with different skills and abilities. While there is clear inspiration taken from Dead Space, the developers have confirmed that they will be including elements of dismemberment but it won't work in the same way, as they have their own take on combat planned.

At the end of the video diary the developers confirm that "something about the gameplay is coming soon", so stay tuned for further details in the near future.

Cronos: The New Dawn is coming later in 2025 for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series, so you should wishlist it on Steam to be the first to hear any future development updates.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 750 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

