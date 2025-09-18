How long does it take to beat Dying Light: The Beast?

If you're wondering how long Dying Light: The Beast really is, that all depends on whether or not you're a completionist. Developer Techland told us earlier this year that the game has grown since its initial estimate of being a 25 to 30-hour survival horror experience, with 20 or 30 hours of "additional stuff" to get stuck into on top of the Dying Light The Beast's main story quests.

That means how long it takes you to complete really does depend on how much of that content you actually interact with. Having finished the game in 52 hours myself, here's how long I think it'll take you to play Dying Light: The Beast.

(Image credit: Techland)

How long is Dying Light: The Beast? The Beast should take no more than 60 hours to finish, and that's if you're incredibly thorough. As I said above, the new Dying Light game has a bunch of extra lore and side content to interact with between main missions – safe spots/zones, dark zones, power relays, side quests, tasks, and collectibles to be precise – but you're free to ignore or explore them as you wish. Your difficulty level might also impact this, though even on Story Mode, hunting down all the side content still takes a long time.



With that in mind, here's how I would break down Dying Light: The Beast's average playtime:

25 to 30 hours to complete just the main story

to complete 30 to 40 hours if you sample a bit of everything

if you 45+ if you're a completionist like me and want to hit the max level cap (Level 15)

So, that means Techland's ballpark guess of it being a 20 hour story with about as much in side content is pretty accurate. I think it's well worth putting the extra time into as much of the non-story questing as you can, since reaching character level 15 allows you to max out your Dying Light: The Beast skills and turn Kyle into the ultimate survivor! If you need a little help on the way, check out these handy Dying Light: The Beast tips and tricks for quick and easy ways to master Castor Woods.



