Dying Light: The Beast is longer than Techland expected, with 20 to 30 hours of "additional stuff" on top of the 20-hour story

Dying Light: The Beast is longer than even its developers were expecting, but you won't have to worry about slogging through a massive RPG even if you're a completionist.
When Techland first unveiled Dying Light: The Beast, it was billed as an 18+ hours game - a little smaller in scope than a full game, but a little bigger than the DLC that it was originally planned to be. Now, however, franchise director Tymon Smektala has told GamesRadar+ that "in terms of what you will play, the story's 20 hours."
That's slightly up from those 18 mentioned earlier, but still firmly within the grounds of being a nice, compact game. And for those of you who do want a bigger experience, there's plenty more to uncover beyond the story - in keeping with how Dying Light: The Beast's devs are conscious of how much goes into making a great open-world game.
Smektala says that "the additional stuff" - secrets and side activities scattered around the world - will amount to "at least another 20, 30 hours." That suggests plenty to get your teeth into in a manner that potentially belies Dying Light: The Beast's more humble origins. "I think we are very competitive compared to basically anything that's there on the market," Smektala says. "Just like AAA [games], we really want this to be a game with a presence. It grew a lot over the last number of months [and] I think it deserves that."
A 20 hour main story with around the same again for side content should mean that Dying Light: The Beast isn't too hard to finish - something Smektala says he's desperate for players to do since the game's final mission is the best one, according to internal playtesters.
Check out our Dying Light: The Beast hands-on preview for even more information about Kyle Crane's next adventure.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
