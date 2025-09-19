Is Dying Light The Beast on Game Pass?

No, it isn't. Despite launching on Xbox Series X and S as well as PS5 and PC platforms at launch, Dying Light: The Beast is not currently available to play on Game Pass. There don't seem to be any immediate plans for it to happen in the immediate future, either, since neither Dying Light 2 nor the first game were introduced to the service near launch.

However, there is still a ray of hope. Earlier this year, Dying Light 1 was playable for free on Xbox as part of Free Play Days, a timed Game Pass-adjacent event that permitted limited access to a handful of games without needing to purchase them. Granted, it's been a decade since that first game launched, so hopefully we'll see this latest adventure make a free-to-play appearance sooner if you were hoping to try before you buy. Though, you can also check out our Dying Light: The Beast review to help you make that decision right now.

