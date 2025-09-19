Is Dying Light The Beast on Game Pass?
Sadly, Dying Light: The Beast is not on Xbox Game Pass at launch
If you're hoping to play Dying Light: The Beast on Xbox Game Pass, I have unfortunate news for you. The new game is not among this month's roster on the Microsoft subscription service as of September 19, but that doesn't mean all hope is gone forever. Here's what you need to know about the likelihood of Techland's latest ending up on Game Pass someday.
Is Dying Light: The Beast on Xbox Game Pass right now?
No, it isn't. Despite launching on Xbox Series X and S as well as PS5 and PC platforms at launch, Dying Light: The Beast is not currently available to play on Game Pass. There don't seem to be any immediate plans for it to happen in the immediate future, either, since neither Dying Light 2 nor the first game were introduced to the service near launch.
However, there is still a ray of hope. Earlier this year, Dying Light 1 was playable for free on Xbox as part of Free Play Days, a timed Game Pass-adjacent event that permitted limited access to a handful of games without needing to purchase them. Granted, it's been a decade since that first game launched, so hopefully we'll see this latest adventure make a free-to-play appearance sooner if you were hoping to try before you buy. Though, you can also check out our Dying Light: The Beast review to help you make that decision right now.
If you do already have your hands on Kyle Crane's great return, why not check out our Dying Light: The Beast tips to help you survive Castor Woods? We've also estimated how long The Beast is if you're trying to work out the average time it'd take you to play it.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.