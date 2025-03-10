Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now

Next month we'll finally a better look at Nintendo Switch 2, and what Ninty has been cooking up for the new handheld. The knowledge that a new Nintendo Direct is just weeks away has left March in an awkward position, where many of us (myself included) are likely just spending it anxiously waiting for the news to come. That is, if it weren't time for Mario Day!



Mario Day may just feel like a marketing gimmick, but Nintendo and the biggest retailers out there use it as an excuse to drop juicy Switch game deals. Deals like the digital version of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle which is now as low as $10 at Best Buy - one of the best Nintendo Switch deals I've discovered throughout this special day. It's not just digital games that are seeing new lows, as Unicorn Overlord is also just $29.99 at Best Buy, thanks to the site's up to 50% off Switch game savings.



Most of the best Mario Day deals this year have been exclusive to the Nintendo eShop. But if you prefer physical games as much as I do, Amazon's Woot is the next best place. Right now, games like Super Mario Bros Wonder and Super Mario Jamboree are down to just $44.99 at Woot, and there's a ton of deals on games even without everyone's favorite moustached plumber too.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Digital version) | $59.99 $10 at Best Buy

Save $49.99 - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has been out for a while, but it's still one of the best Mario games on the Switch. Right now, you can get a digital copy (via a download code) for just $10, saving you a staggering $49.99 off its MSRP of $59.99. While there's no physical copy with this Best Buy deal, getting ahold of this stellar RPG with its addictive tactical battle system, and stunning OST by Nintendo icon Grant Kirkhope for just $10 is a Mario Day deal worth celebrating. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer digital Switch games

✅ You love the Rayman Rabbids

✅ Tactical RPGs are your jam



Don't buy it if: ❌ You find the Rabbids super annoying

❌ You prefer 3D platforming Mario games



Price Check: $26.99 at Walmart (Physical) | $25 at Amazon



UK: £13.89 at Amazon

Super Mario Bros Wonder | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Mario's latest 2D platforming adventure is now just $44.99 at Woot for Mario Day, saving you $15 off its MSRP of $59.99. Despite launching on the Switch back in 2023, discounts on this game are a rarity. But thanks to Mario Day, Super Mario Bros Wonder is back down to its lowest ever price, making it one of the best Mario Day Switch game deals I've spotted this year. Buy it if: ✅ You love trying new Super Mario power-ups

✅ 2D platforming Mario is your favorite

✅ You want a fun co-op experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a big more of a challenge

❌ You want a fun co-op Mario experience Price check: Walmart: $49.40 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Super Mario Party Jamboree is the third Mario Party game on the Switch, but it's also one of the best, featuring all new boards, game modes, and a ton of new mini-games to boot. Thanks to Mario Day, you can pick up Jamboree for just $44.99 at Woot, saving you $15 off its MSRP of $59.99 which drops it down to its lowest ever price so far. Buy it if: ✅ You love Mario Party

✅ You want a game to play with family & friends

✅ You want to try the 20-player competition mode



Don't buy it if: ❌ You only have one set of Joy-Con controllers

❌ Mario Party has ruined past friendships



Price check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.95 at Amazon

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD| $59.99 $41.99 at Woot

Save $18 - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD hasn't been out for long, and Woot already dropped its MSRP of $59.99 down to just $44.99 earlier last month. Now, thanks to Mario Day, the Switch game has dropped to a further $41.99, saving you $18 in the process, cash you can put towards even more a-peel-ing savings this Mario Day. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original Wii game

✅ You love the Donkey Kong Country Series

✅ You're ape for Donkey Kong Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play as Mario

❌ You didn't enjoy the original game Price check: Amazon: $47.98 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Princess Peach Showtime! | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Princess Peach Showtime has only been out just over a year, and already it's seen its fair share of discounts. Right now, with Mario Day if full bloom, this pretty platformer is now just $39.99 at Best Buy, saving you $20 off its MSRP of $59.99. I haven't seen savings like it since Black Friday last year, making it one of the best deals of the day, especially if you're a big fan of the Princess. Buy it if: ✅ You love Princess Peach

✅ You want a Switch game for the kids



Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play as Mario

❌ You want more of a challenge



Price check: Amazon: $50.99 UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Unicorn Overlord | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Unicorn Overlord is the latest release by Vanillaware. Known for their stunning storybook aesthetic games, Unicorn Overlord is one of the best-looking tactical RPGs on the Switch, and is now just $39.99, saving you a whole $30 off its MSRP of $59.99. This is the kind of price I haven't seen since Black Friday, which makes it one of the best Mario Day Switch game deals I've come across so far. Buy it if: ✅ You love tactical RPGs

✅ You're a fan of the Vanillaware art style

✅ You have at least 80 hours to spare



Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer short games

❌ You prefer having more control in RPG battles



Price Check: $37.99 at Amazon | $38.99 at Walmart



UK: $24.99 at Amazon

Ys X: Nordics: Deluxe Edition | $59.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $20 - Ys X: Nordics was only released toward the end of last year outside of Japan and is the latest in an action-packed RPG series. Despite it being on shelves for just six months, Woot has slashed $20 off the Nintendo Switch version of the game. At 33% off its MSRP of $59.99, this is the lowest I've ever seen the RPG for so far. Even better, this version comes with deluxe goodies like a digital code of the soundtrack, and a mini-artbook all for under $40 - an absolute bargain for Ys fans. Buy it if: ✅ You love the Ys RPG series

✅ You played Ys VII & Ys IX

✅ You love a good pirate theme

✅ You enjoy action RPG battle mechanics



Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer turn-based combat

❌ You aren't a fan of the Ys series



Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy | $69.99 at Walmart



UK: £47.30 at Amazon

What is Mario Day?

Mario Day (Mar10) started as an idea conjured up by like-minding Nintendo fans, but it's since become officially commandeered by Nintendo themselves as an excuse to knock off some cash off of a huge variety of Nintendo products and games. Typically, Mario Day has been ideal for Lego fans, but that doesn't mean there isn't a slew of Switch game deals worth looking out for.

Where are the best Mario Day deals?

This year, most of the best Mario Day deals can be found via the Nintendo eShop, so you just have to rummage through your Switch itself to find some savings. However, if you're more privy to physical games, and forming a Bowser-sized collection, then there's at least a plethora of games on offer - at Woot, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, to take advantage of.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Should you buy Nintendo Switch games before Switch 2?

If you're a bit worried about picking up some games today with the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, I totally get it. Especially as it's likely we won't know exactly how much we're gonna be expected to set aside for the upcoming handheld until April 2 rolls around.



That being said, Nintendo has already confirmed that digital, and physical Switch games will be compatible with the new handheld. Whether you were to pick up Unicorn Overlord, or Super Mario Party Jamboree, there's a good chance they'll be entirely playable on the Switch 2. Nintendo did state that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2", so there is also a chance they won't be. But so long as you aren't planning on getting rid of your current Switch any time soon, picking up some new games won't do any harm. (Other than taking up some of your precious shelf space.)



There's also a good chance we'll still have a while to wait for the Switch 2, giving you plenty of time to complete a fair few games. Nintendo hasn't officially confirmed a release day of any kind, but a former Nintendo of America employee stated on the Kit and Krysta Podcast that we could see a "June launch" - which is still months away. If you haven't already got a hefty game backlog ('m jealous at the thought) then you can easily get through a ton of these discounted Switch games, just in time for the Switch 2.

Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch SD card, the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets if you want to make the most of your time with your new Super Mario games this Mario Day.