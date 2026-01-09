Forget paying over $200 for one of the GameCube's rarest games, because excellent strategy RPG classic Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is now playable on Switch 2 via Switch Online

Nintendo has added Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance to Nintendo Switch Online, finally allowing Switch 2 players to check the game out without dropping a massive amount on a second-hand copy.

When it comes to the best Fire Emblem games, you'll often hear Awakening and Three Houses thrown about, naturally, since all of the games released for the 3DS onwards are pretty popular and usually good (not you, Fates). But when it comes to the pre-Awakening boom, Ike's duology are extremely popular, so it's a huge shame that most people can't play them due to them being overpriced on the secondhand market, with the GameCube's Path of Radiance regularly going for over $200 .

Thankfully, when Nintendo announced that GameCube games would be arriving on Nintendo Switch Online , it included a selection of the console's most expensive games like Chibi-Robo, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. And after blessing us with the unannounced Wario World last month, Nintendo has saved the wallets of many by bringing Path of Radiance to the service today.

Guide Ike and his forces to victory and restore peace to the seven kingdoms in the classic #NintendoGameCube title, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance – now available on #NintendoSwitch2 with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack! pic.twitter.com/ZJi0dAyafkJanuary 9, 2026

Obviously, you'll still need to fork out for a Nintendo Switch 2, a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, and have the fortitude to not overdo it on Fire Emblem before Fortune's Weave comes out this year. But if all of that is in place, you can check out one of the best Fire Emblem games, and a personal favorite of mine. Plus, it's the least you owe Ike for winning you all of those matches in Super Smash Bros. back in the day.