I could spend years in Floatopia's character creator, an upcoming Animal Crossing-style life sim featuring dolls in a floating toy town

When I sit down to play Floatopia at Gamescom, I have no idea what to expect. I'm running on the sparse details I've received from NetEase, so as far as I know, I'll be playing just another "cozy life sim."

Imagine my surprise when the cozy life sim in question turns out to be one of the cutest upcoming PC games I've ever seen. Floatopia has everything you'd expect from something most easily described as Animal Crossing with Toytown vibes: a vibrant, stylish world populated by NPCs to befriend, a strong case for its optional multiplayer capacity, and plenty of design crafting mechanics to boot. But my favorite thing about the 25 minute demo session has to be Floatopia's incredible character creator menu – so much so that I spent at least half of the demo changing my doll's hairstyle.

Imagination station

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Floatopia is one of the prettiest games I've ever seen. Every cosmetic item has me cooing as I scroll through the available choices, marvelling at the lovingly-detailed textures and color schemes. One hairstyle turns my doll's brown bob into a fizzy glass of cola. Another looks like it would feel soft as felt if I'd only reach out and touch the screen. Swapping to a pearlescent pair of pink pigtails, I adore how the light catches its surface to give the impression of painted plastic rather than actual hair. I ask NetEase lead game designer Zane Li Hai about this stunning level of detail, and he tells me how it feeds back into one of the core aims of the game: to immerse the player in a beautiful "world of toys", where imagination and innovation reign supreme.

It's a gorgeous idea for a life sim, I think to myself as cutscenes introduce me to Floatopia's lush green meadows, sparkling blue river waters, and colorful cast of characters. I'm predominantly a horror and action enjoyer, so Animal Crossing was never quite my vibe – even back during its pandemic-era boom – but something about Floatopia immediately enchants me. It's partially down to the level of graphical fidelity I experience as I go about constructing my new house, visiting my neighbor Mystika, and hoovering up construction materials like wood and fibers.

Floatopia presents its adorable aesthetic so effortlessly, I forget that I only have a brief session with the game. I don't get to achieve much more aside from building, crafting, and chatting with the locals on this floating island of dreams, but I'm told that there will be a lot more to customize than is immediately available in the preview build. At release, the free-to-play life sim will let you terraform the planet to "live life your way" as you use magic and superpowers to farm, fish, and befriend fellow players as well as NPCs in Floatopia. What's more, you'll be able to visit your friends on their own floating islands to share your worlds with each other.

One small snag? The free-to-play element has many would-be players questioning the presence of gacha mechanics in Floatopia , a popular monetization method as seen in the likes of Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, that adds a level of in-game gambling and chance that some might find off-putting. When it comes to how gacha will be implemented in Floatopia, I'm still none the wiser. The mechanic never presents itself during my brief hands-on session, and at the end of the day, I'm having far too much fun learning about the NPCs' magical capabilities (and how they complement the player's own) to think about something as mundane as microtransactions.

Floatopia surprised me at Gamescom this year, and not only because I went into the preview event knowing nothing. It might not be everyone's cup of make-believe tea, but if you're looking for a beautifully rendered game that will soothe your inner child, feed your imagination, and instil that sense of wonder we all thought we'd lost, keep an eye out for Floatopia when it launches on mobile, console, and PC platforms at an as-yet unconfirmed date in 2025.

