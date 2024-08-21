New Animal Crossing-like Floatopia from Marvel Rivals dev is likely a free-to-play gacha game, and fans aren't happy: "Looks cute, but I'm not playing"

Revealed near the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 , NetEase Games' upcoming sim Floatopia is adorable - but it seems it's a free-to-play game with gacha, something that many excited fans aren't exactly ecstatic about.

Recently, it feels as though gacha has become the bane of my existence - every wholesome game with vibrant visuals, like Animal Crossing : Pocket Camp or Genshin Impact , is plagued by "optional" in-app purchases. With my own lack of self-control, optional items - whether new characters or cosmetics - never truly feel all that optional. When I saw Floatopia during last night's showcase, I felt hopeful - but that hope was quickly shot down.

As I spotted on Floatopia's official website while registering my interest in the sim, the game includes a currency dubbed "Gacha Tickets" which is used for "standard and pick-up gacha." While I have no idea what either of those is just yet, I sure know what gacha means - and other fans have picked up on this, too. A new Reddit thread highlights thoughts similar to my own: "This is super cute! But I wish it wasn't a gacha."

One comment reads: "Hate gacha. Hate gambling." Another words the problem with gacha, especially within the wholesome gaming community, perfectly: "I don't think gambling has a place in cozy gaming … This is just really slimy behavior and incredibly concerning to see in the cozy community." As sad as I am to say it, I agree - although I doubt I'll be able to stay away from Floatopia's cutesy charm personally.

Others are open about the fact that they're not going to engage with the game, though: "Looks cute, but I'm not playing a gacha game." Elsewhere, someone echoes that same sentiment - "I was soooooo excited for this but I refuse to play it if it's gacha." There's no telling yet what direction NetEase Games will take in the end, though - after all, Floatopia doesn't even have a solid release date. Until then, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for minimal optional purchases.

