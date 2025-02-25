As "the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself," Bloober announces its continued partnership with Konami and a "truly special" new joint project

Following the Silent Hill 2 remake 's success with longtime fans of Konami's original horror masterpiece and newcomers alike, developer Bloober Team announces its collaboration with the Japanese studio on yet another project.

The news of Bloober's continued partnership with Konami arrived earlier today, coming four months after the Silent Hill 2 remake's long-awaited release. According to the Polish studio, the decision to keep collaborating was sparked by "trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2," with a new agreement between the two companies in place now for another joint project. There's no telling what that project is just yet, however.

Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno teases something "truly special" in the future, though, but first looks back at the team's partnership on Silent Hill 2. "Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself," he writes. "By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together." The lead then looks ahead to the studios' coming work.

"Of course, we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are," states Babieno. "We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right." As a fan of the Silent Hill 2 remake myself, this feels like massive news – after all, there are still a few other entries in the legendary horror series without any remasters or revamps.

Bloober explained in the past that it didn't start with the OG Silent Hill because "the franchise is connected to Konami's plans" – but there's no way of knowing whether that means the first game will never be remade or if Bloober is now a part of those cryptic "plans" from Konami. I won't hold my breath until the companies share more about their mysterious new project, but the continued collaboration is an exciting development, to say the least.

