Silent Hill 2 remakers didn't start with the OG Silent Hill because "the franchise is connected to Konami's plans"

Bloober Team, the studio currently remaking horror classic Silent Hill 2 in fancy fashion, has explained why it didn't start with the first game in the series.

In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, creative director Mateusz Lenart explained that he reckons the sequel "just matches our DNA better" because "it's much more emotional, a much more personal story than, for example, the first game or the third game."

According to Lenart, Bloober Team have apparently always been "fans of telling personal stories about people's experiences, people's feelings and how they go through them," as opposed to strictly focusing on "occultism and things from other worlds."

Lead producer Maciej Głomb agreed that Silent Hill 2 was "the best match" based on the team's prior work on The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch. "Even in our previous games, we were so inspired by Silent Hill 2 in more specific aspects - in Layers Of Fear, which is a completely different game, but having those different endings, it was inspired by Silent Hill 2," Głomb continues.

But Głomb was also open enough to acknowledge that "it's not like we were making the decision" since "the franchise is connected to Konami's plans." Konami's plans also currently include new games in the series, from Silent Hill f and Silent Hill Townfall, and presumably more upcoming horror games.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming to PC and PS5 on October 8. Gamesradar's Jasmine Gould-Wilson played the first five hours of Silent Hill 2 Remake, and was pleasantly, if not cautiously, surprised. "It's clear that the Silent Hill 2 Remake proudly holds tight to what the production teams identified as its core tenets," she wrote in her preview.

