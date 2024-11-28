You can get 3 of the best sci-fi RPGs ever made for the price of a cup of coffee as Mass Effect Legendary Edition goes on sale for less than $5 on PC

You can buy Mass Effect Legendary Edition , which comes with all three of the Shepard games, for just $4.79 right now on Steam. That's less than most places charge for a coffee these days.

To my utter shame and embarrassment, I've never been able to get into the Mass Effect series. I've started the first one twice, and both times I've just bounced off because I've had to review something or another game caught my eye. It's not that I don't enjoy it, I do, I just get bogged down trying to do absolutely everything so I don't miss a single piece of the action.

I've been told this is the wrong way to play Mass Effect 1, and that the side quests aren't all that special, so it's best to just blitz the story and make your way to Mass Effect 2. So, if you don't already have the games on PC maybe try that if you find yourself bored with all the smaller missions.

This is a 92% sale, which is huge. It's never gone for less money than this. I'd buy it myself if I didn't already have the PS4 version. Sure, I could install the mod that fixes one of Mass Effect 2's strangest bugs if I got it on PC, but my laptop isn't powerful enough to run it. The sale is on until December 4, so if you're interested, buy it before then.

Although not quite as good a deal, it's also worth noting that the Legendary Edition is also on sale on Xbox One and PS4 - you can pick it up for $5.99 between now and December 2 on consoles. So, even if you don't have a PC, it's still a fantastic time to give the trilogy a whirl.

Even if you have the original games, the Legendary Edition adds some major improvements to the core mechanics. The biggest is that all classes can use any weapon, so if you want to go down the tech or psychic route you're not locked into only using pistols. There are also obvious graphical changes, as well as new sound effects and all DLC being included.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news for Mass Effect lovers. Former director of the series, Casey Hudson's, new studio, Humanoid Origin, shut down this week due to an "unexpected shortfall of funding" before it was able to release a game.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors