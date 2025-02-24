The Witcher 3 director's upcoming vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker is "fully funded" and still on track, assures studio lead amid "rumored situation at NetEase"
"NetEase is Rebel Wolves' minority shareholder"
Following recent reports that NetEase is cutting back on funding for games, Rebel Wolves co-owner and chief publishing officer Tomasz Tinc assures the public that The Blood of Dawnwalker is still on the way.
Rebel Wolves, the studio founded by The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and Tinc in 2022, is working on its debut title The Blood of Dawnwalker – and despite circulating reports of financial cuts being made by NetEase, a recent LinkedIn post from Tinc confirms that the vampire RPG is safely in the works with its production "fully funded." Addressing the matter, the co-founder says the "rumored situation at NetEase" isn't a problem.
"I've also read the articles suggesting that Rebel Wolves may be in danger due to the rumored situation at NetEase," writes Tinc. "First and foremost, thank you for all the warm messages and wishes. The development of our game is progressing steadily, and we're facing no financial issues." The lead continues, explaining the role that NetEase actually plays in The Blood of Dawnwalker's production – and in the grand scheme of things, it sounds quite minor.
"The Blood of Dawnwalker's production is fully funded, and we work alongside our partners and friends from Bandai Namco, our game's global publisher, to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to life," describes Tinc. "The vast majority of Rebel Wolves' ownership rests in the hands of Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and other studio co-owners, all of whom are employed by Rebel Wolves. NetEase is Rebel Wolves' minority shareholder."
It's reassuring to hear, to say the least – especially with reported cancelations, delays, and layoffs seemingly on the rise within the gaming industry. As for The Blood of Dawnwalker, it's shaping up to be one of my most anticipated releases with the freedom it offers and its unique time mechanics – it might even end up being one of the best RPGs of recent years if its creators' past experience on smash hits like The Witcher 3 is anything to go by.
