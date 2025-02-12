Just a week after launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 dev confirms mod support is coming to PC: "Bohemia is about to get even more exciting"
Well that was fast
It probably won't be long before you can run around in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's meticulously crafted medieval world with a Glock, as developer Warhorse Studios has announced that official mod support is on the way to PC.
The good news comes just over a week after Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. It's not at all unusual for big RPGs to get official mod support from developers, but it's not necessarily the norm for it to happen so soon after launch. By comparison, it took Baldur's Gate 3 over a year to add official mods, and Hogwarts Legacy did the same about two years after launch.
"Bohemia is about to get even more exciting. Official modding support is coming to #KCD2 on Steamworks – stay tuned," reads a tweet from Warhorse.
As of now, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's official mod support has only been confirmed for PC via Steamworks; Warhorse has yet to respond to the many, many inquiries about potential mod support for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Outside of a select few Bethesda games and Baldur's Gate 3, official support for console mods is still a pretty niche thing, so I wouldn't hold your breath if you're waiting on console mods for Kindgom Come: Deliverance 2. I mean, never say never, but also never say definitely.
