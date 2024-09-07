Baldur's Gate 3's official mod support prompts over "a million mods installed in less than 24 hours," from new races to fresh XP cheats

Baldur's Gate 3 mods are absolutely booming ever since developer Larian Studios added official support for players' weird and wonderful ideas.

Baldur's Gate 3 seventh major update added official mod support to the smash hit RPG - alongside evil endings and 18,000 words worth of patch notes - which means it's now easier than ever to pick and install mods for the game via Steam. The integrated mod manager also lets you do all the tinkering directly from the game, rather than having to go to separate websites.

The patch proved so popular, in fact, it even surprised Larian Studios CEO and Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke. "Modding is pretty big," Vincke tweeted earlier today, "we had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours." As of the time of writing, mod.io says the game has amassed 1.4 million mod downloads today alone.

Many of the available mods add new playable races, such as Imps and Astral Elves, and new classes, such as Warlocks and Mystics, as well as your usual UI improvements, fresh cosmetics, and things like XP cheats.

Streamer Lexy TV even shared their own mod online, which makes all the game's companions turn teeny weeny-sized. See the cuteness down below, but don't get too used to it - this is still Baldur's Gate 3, after all, and those characters will be covered in blood and guts before you know it.

My first time with mods and I made all my companions shortthanks @larianstudios pic.twitter.com/0s4SwNZdcpSeptember 5, 2024

While Baldur's Gate 3's seventh big patch is putting more eyes on the game (again), Larian has reminded fans that it won't be game's final update, though the studio also remains tight-lipped on any other details: "The chefs must cook."

