Hogwarts Legacy is now free on the Epic Games Store, but you'll have to move fast if you want to grab it before it flies away

Controversial Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy is currently free to claim and keep, but it's about to fly away on its magical broomstick if you don't move fast.

Just yesterday, the Epic Games Store announced that the blockbuster open-world fantasy game would be available for free on its similarly divisive storefront. All you need to do is log into the store, go to Hogwarts Legacy's page, and download it - it's then yours to keep forever (or for as long as the Epic Games Store is a thing.)

The Epic Games Store offers free mystery games every week on rotation, so if you'd like to dabble with some in-game witchcraft, you'll need to do so before December 18, 2025, at which point Hogwarts Legacy will be replaced with another free mystery game.

Earlier this year, we learned that Hogwarts Legacy's DLC and Director's Cut, which was reportedly co-created by Batman Arkham's Rocksteady, had been cancelled because the studio wasn't sure if it would be worth players' money. There's been no word on a sequel, but Hogwarts Legacy was an absolute sales juggernaut, so it wouldn't surprise me if developer Avalanche was working on a follow-up as we speak.

Elsewhere, Netflix announced its intent to acquire Warner Bros, including its subsidiaries like DC, HBO, and WB Games, which are responsible for Rocksteady, most LEGO games, Avalanche, NetherRealm and Mortal Kombat, and more. It's unclear how or if the historic acquisition will affect WB's gaming division.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.