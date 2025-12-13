Hogwarts Legacy is now free on the Epic Games Store, but you'll have to move fast if you want to grab it before it flies away

Controversial Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy is currently free to claim and keep, but it's about to fly away on its magical broomstick if you don't move fast.

Just yesterday, the Epic Games Store announced that the blockbuster open-world fantasy game would be available for free on its similarly divisive storefront. All you need to do is log into the store, go to Hogwarts Legacy's page, and download it - it's then yours to keep forever (or for as long as the Epic Games Store is a thing.)

