Beloved Metroidvania Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is free until tomorrow

News
By published

It's usually $40

A screenshot from Bloodstained
(Image credit: 505 Games)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the acclaimed spiritual successor to Castlevania, is free for a very limited time on the Epic Games Store, giving you less than 24 hours to claim this beloved Metroidvania as a nice little holiday present for yourself.

In celebration of the festive time of year, Epic has been giving away a free game every day for a couple of weeks, with today's being Bloodstained. All you have to do to snag it for yourself is head here and hit "get," at which point you'll be prompted to sign into your Epic Games Store account. From there, you can download and install the game. Boom.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.