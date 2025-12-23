Beloved Metroidvania Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is free until tomorrow

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the acclaimed spiritual successor to Castlevania, is free for a very limited time on the Epic Games Store, giving you less than 24 hours to claim this beloved Metroidvania as a nice little holiday present for yourself.

In celebration of the festive time of year, Epic has been giving away a free game every day for a couple of weeks, with today's being Bloodstained. All you have to do to snag it for yourself is head here and hit "get," at which point you'll be prompted to sign into your Epic Games Store account. From there, you can download and install the game. Boom.

It's worth reiterating that the game will only be free until December 24 at 8am PT / 11am ET, so if you're like me and see something cool and then kind of just forget about it until it's too late, it might be best to just settle the check right away. Yes, there will be another new free game on Epic's store tomorrow and every day through December 31, but exactly what those games will be remains a mystery until the day. So far, we've gotten Paradise Killer, Sorry We're Closed, Blood West, Eternights, and Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel.

As it turns out, it's a great time to play (or replay) Bloodstained, as developer ArtPlay is cooking up a prequel, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement, to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC at some point in 2026.

