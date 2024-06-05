For sheer install size, Shadow of the Erdtree is rumored to be bigger than all of Sekiro and almost a third of Elden Ring itself

Rumors suggest that the Elden Ring DLC will be a bigger install size than the entirety of Sekiro and a third of the base game itself.

That's according to leaker PlaystationSize, who tweeted that Shadow of the Erdtree will take up 16.5GB of space on PS5 when it comes out on June 21- almost a third of the base game's entirety, which currently sits at about 51GB on PS5. That figure would also tower over Sekiro's 12.5 install. Take the figure with a hefty pinch of salt and keep in mind there's currently no word on the expansion's size for either PC or Xbox Series X/S, though we've reached out to publisher Bandai Namco for confirmation.

Regardless, the rumoured install size wouldn't be too outlandish, since Bandai Namco told Gamesradar+ that Shadow of the Erdtree would be packed with over 10 major bosses and "around 100" new weapons to experiment with - not to mention an entirely fresh map in the Land of Shadow.

By all accounts, Shadow of the Erdtree is shaping up to be an absolute unit, which is no surprise considering Elden Ring itself was a mammoth undertaking for both the studio and players. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently shared that he always planned for the Land of Shadow to be another massive trek for Soulslikers, so we can all "experience that sense of discovery, and that sense of wonder and exploration again."

Miyazaki's plan to rekindle that wondrous spark seems to have worked out as our Elden Ring DLC preview said the expansion is the best thing it could possibly be: "more Elden Ring, but way harder." Rejoice, and prepare to die a whole lot more, then.

