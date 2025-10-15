First teased in 2016, Stardew Valley-esque magic school RPG Witchbrook hits the 10-year mark with a delay to 2026, but the devs say it's "taking shape exactly as we hoped"

Chucklefish's magical life sim RPG Witchbrook has been delayed to 2026. Next year will mark the 10-year anniversary of the game's first teaser appearance, but don't worry about a perceived stay in development hell – the devs insist that things are progressing well, and the delay has opened the possibility of support for additional platforms and languages.

"We have an important update to share about Witchbrook," Chucklefish says in a new dev blog. "Originally we had planned to launch Winter 2025, but despite great development progress this year, we’ve made the difficult decision to shift the release into next year."

This is "a big project," the devs continue, and delay or not "it’s taking shape exactly as we hoped; full of charm, depth and detail!" The prolonged development process is allowing the studio to take "the time needed to ensure the world feels rich, immersive, and alive."

Additionally, the delay has "a few additional exciting opportunities, including additional platforms and language support we hadn’t initially planned!"

Witchbrook has already been announced for Switch, Switch 2, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, so the big question mark is whether it'll come to PS4 and PS5. The devs will offer "more details on this as soon as we can share them."

Chucklefish is perhaps best known as the original publisher of indie hits like Risk of Rain and Stardew Valley, though they no longer hold the publishing rights to either title. The company still publishes numerous indie titles, and has internally developed games including Starbound and Wargroove. But all eyes have been on Witchbrook ever since its original announcement – in a sea of games like Stardew Valley being released every year, its charming pixel art and magical school setting have kept it highly visible on the cozy gaming radar.

