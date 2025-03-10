Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog looks set to combine the best of Odyssey and Vahalla to make changing my drip easier than ever

Features
By
published

Opinion | It's taken years to get here, but I'm glad that AC Shadows won't make me visit a blacksmith to jazz up my look

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but I can't lie: Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog system sounds like everything my materialistic ass has been waiting for. Transmogrification has become a staple in some of the best RPGs around, but there are many ways to skin a cat. Or in this case, alter your appearance to look like one.

If you read my last sartorial tirade – a piece I've affectionately nicknamed Fashion's Creed – you'll know that looks matter to me. That makes transmog a key area of interest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Blissfully, my silent prayers and not-so-silent grumblings have been heard by Ubisoft, as stipulated in a recent dev diary. I'm delighted to report that the the upcoming adventure in Japan has finally addressed one of my biggest pet peeves about the last two games.

Sling your hook

Assassin's Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke's armor inventory screen w

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has been trying for years to nail transmog since it added it to Assassin's Creed Odyssey post-release, and to be honest, the last couple of attempts have fallen flat by my estimation. There's something fundamentally upsetting about schlepping Basim to a blacksmith in Assassin's Creed Mirage all the time for the gift of altering his weapon appearance, but I was even more irritated about having to journey back to Ravensthorpe to change Eivor's hairdo in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. What, you're telling me a Viking can't use the flat side of her axe as a mirror and get a little creative?

An Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey screenshot

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima

The hassle of having to flit from pillar to post in the name of the drip has long burdened my impatient shoulders. Worse still, having to pay a blacksmith for the pleasure felt ludicrously unfair in Valhalla, though I believe Mirage righted that financial wrong. Still, the latest revelation about Shadows' transmog has me hooting with delight, with it set to combine the best of Valhalla's base-building elements with Odyssey's inventory immediacy to create the perfect amount of optional realism.

To unlock transmog in Shadows, as detailed in the Ubisoft announcement above, you "simply need to build the Forge in the Hideout" – but instead of having to visit it all the time like you had to in Valhalla, placing the building allows you to swap out both clothing and weapon appearances via the inventory screen. It's a neat trick I loved about Odyssey, even if it's less steeped in immersion, and I was devastated to find that Valhalla did away with it. Shadows looks to rectify that by tying transmog to something else rooted in the more creative side of the best Assassin's Creed games – in my mind, it's the perfect middle ground.

The more sophisticated implementation of transmog is inherently linked to the importance of Shadows' huge improvements to the base-building systems of Valhalla. Sure, it was satisfying to see Ravensthorpe grow into a thriving town-stead, but with a grid-based building system, placeable animals, and more nuanced construction methods like creating corridors and themed rooms, it looks like Shadows' "fully customizable sandbox" Hideout is going full Sims 4. With so much to see, do, and create, this might actually sway me from my constant need for immediate gratification in video games – including and especially regarding RPGs – so much so that I actually want to visit my forge in person to swap out Yasuke and Naoe's appearances.

Ok, that's a bit of a stretch, even for me. But the moral of the story is that the element of choice is a profoundly important one when it comes to letting players interact with as much or as little of the more robust RPG systems out there. Here's hoping that Ubisoft has landed on a goldmine that will go on to influence something similar in upcoming Assassin's Creed games like the reportedly witch trials-themed, Codename Hexe. A spooky, sprawling coven hideout with a built-in wardrobe for all my transmog needs? Count me every bit in.

A fan of the stealthy series and looking for something to play while you wait for Shadows? Check out our pick of the best games like Assassin's Creed.

See more PC Gaming Features
TOPICS
Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Jasmine Gould-Wilson
Staff Writer, GamesRadar+

Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed Shadows has the opportunity to right Valhalla's most offensive RPG wrong: Eivor's inability to serve
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot
After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Yasuke and Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows promises to evolve our bases with an RPG twist – and as a longtime fan, it's everything I've been waiting for
The hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, using the tile editor to customize the base
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels The Sims with its customizable base: "It's good to have a home and a place where you feel at ease"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Syndicate screenshot of Evie and Jacob Fyre
After 10 years, I can't wait to see how Assassin's Creed Shadows has built on Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Yasuke is clad in samurai armor and on horseback beside Oda Nobunaga, as they invade Iga province in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Yasuke not being an assassin in Assassin's Creed Shadows is nothing new, it's just the first time Ubisoft isn't in denial
Latest in RPGs
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog looks set to combine the best of Odyssey and Vahalla to make changing my drip easier than ever
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
The Witcher 3 lead says "not many games" were trying to match the RPG back in 2015, and that meant "there was a risk" to making it in the first place
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 dev says his new vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker wants to challenge genre conventions, but only if "we're changing them to actually achieve some goal"
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
Latest in Features
The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G being held above a motherboard by a reviewer
AMD's pro-consumer 9070 strategies are exactly why it's primed to dominate the CPU market in 2025
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' transmog looks set to combine the best of Odyssey and Vahalla to make changing my drip easier than ever
Split Fiction screenshot of Zoe and Mio in a fantasy world
Split Fiction feels like a Mass Effect-meets-Fable platformer and I'm obsessed with it after just one hour
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch handheld, with the Super Mario Nendoroid figure standing in front of it.
My PC is screaming for an update, but the Switch 2 will be taking all my money this year
More about rpg
Atomfall screenshot

Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke gives his official approval to the Stardew Valley mod that brings the D&D RPG to Pelican Town
Atomfall screenshot

Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
See more latest
Most Popular
Split Fiction screenshot of Zoe and Mio in a fantasy world
Split Fiction feels like a Mass Effect-meets-Fable platformer and I'm obsessed with it after just one hour
The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G being held above a motherboard by a reviewer
AMD's pro-consumer 9070 strategies are exactly why it's primed to dominate the CPU market in 2025
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch handheld, with the Super Mario Nendoroid figure standing in front of it.
My PC is screaming for an update, but the Switch 2 will be taking all my money this year
Avowed screenshot of dwarven companion Marius who wears a bow at his back
I'm obsessed with Avowed's made-up curse words, which have a surprisingly practical purpose in the world of Eora
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining