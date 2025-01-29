After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima

Feudal Japan. Political intrigue. Dual protagonists, each with their own unique combat specialities. Assassin's Creed Shadows could well be poised for success as the next great upcoming Ubisoft game, delivering a stealth-action Creed experience like none before. But perhaps the biggest hurdle Shadows needs to clear is that of its own baggage.

It appears that Ubisoft must toe the line between two sets of expectations, if not surpass them completely. On one side of this precarious path sits Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch's artful ode to samurai action cinema that has long been considered the pinnacle of its subgenre. On the other, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an undisputed fan favorite among the best Assassin's Creed games – especially when it comes to the trio of existing RPG entries – that has been held up repeatedly as an example of Ubisoft's finest work. Each could make the case for unfavorable comparisons when critiquing Shadows as either a samurai game or an Assassin's Creed RPG, mounting pressure on the publisher to show how it has learned from past mistakes.

After replaying Odyssey in anticipation, though, I'm reminded that Ubisoft is already sitting on all the ingredients it needs to come up with a winning formula. By leveraging the series' greatest strengths, I have confidence that Assassin's Creed Shadows can blow both of its biggest comparisons out of the water – and it all starts with climbing.

Side questing

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It's wild to think that Shadows should have been in our hands back in November. Even after the first delay, I was still disappointed to hear that the upcoming Assassin's Creed game had been delayed once again, this time to March 20, to account for "gameplay quality control." This second postponement might have only nudged it a few weeks back from its intended February 14 release, but I had been so ready to immerse myself in everything Assassin's Creed that I couldn't help but feel cheated. Thank goodness, then, that Assassin's Creed Odyssey is still among the best games on Xbox Game Pass.

I've spent almost every evening over the last week exploring ancient Greece as misthios Kassandra, playing double agent to Spartan and Athenian alike as I take on each contract with a barefaced liar's smile. It's been a delight to rediscover Odyssey's responsive, reactive open world, teeming with side missions and outposts to stealthily loot and high-level mercenaries I have no choice but to avoid. History feels so alive in this game to the point that I rarely question any of it, turning it into an educational as well as entertaining experience when I let myself get caught up in the drama of it all. But with one of Shadows' biggest gameplay reworks being the implementation of unclimbable surfaces to dial into the realism, I'm suddenly picking holes in Odyssey's illusion. As I climb a statue of Zeus on the island of Kephallonia, Kassandra scaling the smooth, marble curvature of his gigantic backside as if part mountain goat before expertly landing the three-foot jump to an overhang, I have to admit that maybe level-locked assassination damage isn't Odyssey's one and only sticking point.

If Ubisoft wants to capitalize on the immersion factor in Shadows, that process would start at these smaller breaks from reality. Climbing foothold-free surfaces with the strength and grace of an acrobat is one thing a burly samurai like Yasuke might be less proficient at, while I do hope to see sleek shinobi Naoe putting even the likes of Arno to shame with her parkour. Assassin's Creed Unity had some of the best, weightiest traversal in the entire franchise, and if its buggy launch hadn't soured its initial critical and public reception alike, I think it would be better remembered for it.

In with the old

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Maybe level-locked assassination damage isn't Odyssey's one and only sticking point.

While I'm keen to see Shadows steal realistic climbing mechanics from the series' past, with Ubisoft Quebec calling the shots I'd be remiss not to once again extol the joys of Assassin's Creed Syndicate and how much I hope to see the spirit of my favorite AC game in this latest offering. It might be a rogue choice – to anyone other than myself and Senior Staff Writer Heather Wald, anyway – but I've always loved the heart and soul it exudes.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A tightly written script and impressive vocal performances bolstered Evie and Jacob Frye as they pioneered the existence of dual protagonists in the franchise, their moments of playful back-and-forth establishing reasons to root for each twin for respective reasons. I've not found an Assassin's Creed protagonist as likeable as the Fryes since Ezio himself, which is really saying something considering how fond I am of Kassandra. We already know Ubisoft can hit a home run when it comes to brilliant character writing, so if Yasuke and Naoe have even a hint of that spark I saw in Evie and Jacob's eyes, Shadows could well become my new favorite Creed.

Thus, the perfect combination of elements is clear to me. Shadows needs the believable weight of Unity's parkour to immerse us, well-rounded protagonists who embrace flaw and brilliance alike, and a world that channels a deeper sense of historical realism like Odyssey's – with a lot of artistic fictional embellishment to seal the deal. I'm more than ready for Ubisoft to deliver all of the above on March 20 – and if it gets delayed again, I guess I'll have to brave Assassin's Creed Valhalla's daunting wealth of DLC to keep that excitement stoked.

Check out all the upcoming Xbox Series X games we're itching to see in 2025