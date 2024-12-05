One of my favorite indie roguelikes is returning for a sequel, as Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault sets its sights on a 2025 release

One of our favorite roguelikes is set to return, as Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault was revealed during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

Set to release next year, Moonlighter 2 is a sequel to 2018 indie hit, which combined its dungeon-crawling roguelike gameplay with some light store management - protagonist Will would venture into the depths to find rare artifacts to sell in his store, using the money he made to enhance his own gear. Six years later, and with several other games that I've enjoyed under its belt, developer Digital Sun is back.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Will is still manning his shop, but now he's found himself in a mysterious new dimension. His task in the sequel is not just to increase the renown of his store, but also the village around it. As you invest in the village's development, its inhabitants will see their fortunes increase - fortunes that they can then spend on your wares.

Digital Sun is fast becoming an indie studio to play close attention to. Moonlighter is a roguelike gem, for sure, but the studio has also brought some dramatically different games to life in a very short space of time. In the five years since the original Moonlighter released, it's also developed League of Legends hack-and-slash spin-off The Mageseeker, and the excellent blocky RTS Cataclismo. Putting out just one game as acclaimed as any of these in a five-year timeframe would be pretty impressive, but Digital Sun has managed three, and is already back for more.

The Moonlighter 2 trailer above doesn't give away too much, but it does confirm that you'll have several friends by your side, and that you'll be able to play on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.

