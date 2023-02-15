The next League of Legends indie spin-off stars the character behind a horrific civil war

The Mageseeker is a new project from the developers of an excellent ARPG

League of Legends
Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a new action-RPG documenting one of the most fraught conflicts in the franchise's lore.

Announced today after it leaked last month, Mageseeker is an action-RPG focusing on Sylas, a mage living in the in-universe kingdom of Demacia, where his dramatic escape from prison sparks a conflict between the Crown and an army of outlawed magic users. It's a story that's been documented in trailers for League of Legends, as well as in an official Marvel Comics collaboration, but it stands to be fleshed out significantly further with this game.

Mageseeker is part of Riot Forge, a publishing wing that collaborates with indie developers to expand the world of League of Legends. So far, the scheme has given life to Ruined King, a party-based RPG about (one of ) League of Legends' Avengers-level threats, and Hextech Mayhem, an explosive rhythm game.

The game itself comes from Digital Sun, who's previous game, Moonlighter, was a well-received debut effort. An ARPG with rogue-lite elements, it tasked you with finding new owners for the items recovered from your dungeon crawls in your very own store. In our Moonlighter review, we loved it - Sam said it absolutely nailed its gameplay loop, and now I feel like I might have to try it out for myself.

I won't have long if I'm trying to get out ahead of Mageseeker, as it's due to launch in Spring 2023. It'll be followed in the summer by Convergence, a 2D platformer focused on Ekko, who fans of Arcane may remember from the Netflix show and Song of Nunu in the Autumn. Both of those games are coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

