Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

News
By published

Balatro racks up yet another accolade

A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
(Image credit: LocalThunk / CD Projekt Red)

Roguelike deckbuilder Balatro has collected a startling amount of accolades since it took the world by storm last year, winning Best Indie Game at the 2024 Golden Joystick Awards, scooping up three awards at the Game Awards, and just this week taking home Game of the Year at the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards. On top of numerous other prestigious awards, you might assume Balatro has had its day, but you'd be wrong, as developer LocalThunk has yet another accomplishment to celebrate, and that's Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke naming Balatro his favorite game of 2024.

Vincke, of course, has his own share of awards on his shelf, with Baldur's Gate 3 being one of the most decisive Games of the Year in recent memory and the first ever to take home the top prize at all five major game awards ceremonies: the Game Awards, Golden Joystick Awards, DICE awards, GDC Awards, and the British Academy Games Awards. That is to say, Vincke choosing Balatro as his Game of the Year carries a lot more weight than most other individual developers.

Reacting to Balatro's win at the 2025 GDC Awards on Twitter, Vincke did exactly that, writing "Congratulations LocalThunk!!! You were my GOTY and I'm happy to see other devs agree. Well deserved!!!"

In hindsight, developer LocalThunk obviously had nothing to worry about with regards to finding an audience for Balatro, but the game's publisher recently admitted the game was "a pain in the ass to market" until its demo blew up and the game subsequently took over the world.

Balatro's first big update is still on track for 2025, but it'll be "done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast."

See more PC Gaming News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Balatro Joker card
Balatro creator shares the GOTY love with other indie games while giving out a "very prestigious Golden Thunk award"
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
After winning big at The Game Awards and taking hours of our time in 2024, Balatro creator reveals their "most productive night" resulted in one of the game's most satisfying features
Balatro Joker plush
Buy more indie games, says Balatro developer, as the roguelike card game sails past 5 million copies sold: "There's some amazing stuff out there!"
Balatro
Balatro creator started "properly playing the game myself about a week before launch" and had "a pretty emotional moment" where he realized it's "actually fun"
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
After 10 months, 3 Game Awards, and the downfall of global productivity, roguelike hit Balatro reaches a new all-time Steam peak
Latest in Roguelike Games
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Balatro
Even Balatro's publisher doesn't know when LocalThunk will be done with 1.1: "Maybe I should whisper in his ear, like, 'So how's those 200 new jokers coming?'"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
"Balatro was a pain in the ass to market," but it started getting better once players started cracking open the demo so they could play forever
Balatro Joker card
Balatro's first big update is still on track for 2025, but it'll be "done when it's done, because it's got to be good before it's fast"
Balatro Joker art
When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends
Hades 2 screenshot showing poseidon
Hades 2's 1.0 release date is still a mystery, even to its devs: "Whenever that will be"
Latest in News
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack
Helldivers 2 Warbond
Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
Bloodborne
Less than 40 hours later, Bloodborne master completes world's first, no leveling dance pad run of the 10-year-old Soulslike after proving herself with Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring: "I knew this would be a grueling experience"
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's director appears to be a Xenoblade Chronicles fan, and I'm now feeling very validated about a tiny detail I spotted in the upcoming RPG's gameplay trailer
More about roguelike
The Deadly Path appearing in FGS Live from GDC

Strategy roguelike game The Deadly Path poses an uncomfortable question: "Am I actually any good at strategy games?"
Balatro

Even Balatro's publisher doesn't know when LocalThunk will be done with 1.1: "Maybe I should whisper in his ear, like, 'So how's those 200 new jokers coming?'"
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless

Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
See more latest
Most Popular
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack
Helldivers 2 Warbond
Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's director appears to be a Xenoblade Chronicles fan, and I'm now feeling very validated about a tiny detail I spotted in the upcoming RPG's gameplay trailer
Bloodborne
Less than 40 hours later, Bloodborne master completes world's first, no leveling dance pad run of the 10-year-old Soulslike after proving herself with Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring: "I knew this would be a grueling experience"
Matt Damon in The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan is "like an indie filmmaker" with a huge budget says The Odyssey star: "He's not doing it by committee"
New Champions #4
Meet Gold Tiger, the young Wakandan hero whose origin will be revealed in New Champions #4
Heroes and villains face off in Marvel Rivals key art
Marvel Rivals exec isn't afraid of roster bloat after NetEase promised new heroes every 6 weeks: “There's no limit for the sky. We just throw everything at it”
Screenshot of a Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition protagonist with short pink hair and a shocked expression.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X's overpowered combat system is back in Definitive Edition, and it's taken fans mere hours to deal millions of damage in 1 hit: "New Arts are so broken"
Lenovo Legion Go S with Steam Big Picture Mode on screen with pink and blue lights in backdrop.
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS pre-orders are now live, and I'm hoping it's a second wind for the handheld