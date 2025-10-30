Resident Evil Requiem lets you dress up as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village if you spring for the Deluxe Edition

Capcom has opened up pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem, and in doing so revealed a skin that lets you dress protagonist Grace Ashcroft up as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Requiem includes a number of goodies that might just make the $80 price tag worth it for longtime fans. In total, it adds five "costumes," including the Lady Dimitrescu one, four weapon skins, two filters, two charms, an audio pack with classic tunes, and something called "letters from 1998."

There are also some skins possibly themed around the 2004 movie Resident Evil: Apocalypse, including another Grace skin called 'Apocalypse' that'll be available to anyone who pre-orders the game, whether that's the standard $70 version or the Deluxe Edition.

There's something deeply funny about the fact that Lady Dimitrescu has been confirmed as appearing in Resident Evil Requiem before series mainstay Leon Kennedy. I mean, you'd be naive to think Leon won't make an appearance, despite Capcom's insistence to the contrary, but he still hasn't been confirmed.

You can pre-order Resident Evil Requiem on PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2, and PC at all the usual retailers. Oh, and speaking of Switch 2 - and this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone - GameStop's listing confirms the physical Switch 2 version of the game will come with a game-key card, not an actual cartridge.

The game launches on February 27.

