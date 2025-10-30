Resident Evil Requiem lets you dress up as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village if you spring for the Deluxe Edition
Resident Evil Requiem pre-orders are up, and the Deluxe Edition includes a Lady Dimitrescu skin
Capcom has opened up pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem, and in doing so revealed a skin that lets you dress protagonist Grace Ashcroft up as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.
As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Requiem includes a number of goodies that might just make the $80 price tag worth it for longtime fans. In total, it adds five "costumes," including the Lady Dimitrescu one, four weapon skins, two filters, two charms, an audio pack with classic tunes, and something called "letters from 1998."
There are also some skins possibly themed around the 2004 movie Resident Evil: Apocalypse, including another Grace skin called 'Apocalypse' that'll be available to anyone who pre-orders the game, whether that's the standard $70 version or the Deluxe Edition.
There's something deeply funny about the fact that Lady Dimitrescu has been confirmed as appearing in Resident Evil Requiem before series mainstay Leon Kennedy. I mean, you'd be naive to think Leon won't make an appearance, despite Capcom's insistence to the contrary, but he still hasn't been confirmed.
You can pre-order Resident Evil Requiem on PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch 2, and PC at all the usual retailers. Oh, and speaking of Switch 2 - and this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone - GameStop's listing confirms the physical Switch 2 version of the game will come with a game-key card, not an actual cartridge.
The game launches on February 27.
Looking for something spooky to play in the meantime? Help yourself to something from our list of the best horror games.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.