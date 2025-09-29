Resident Evil Requiem director admits "I really want to buy Silent Hill f" and welcomes the competition in the horror space as it "keeps everyone on their toes"

Although Resident Evil Requiem isn't here quite yet, the new horror game from Capcom has been preceded by Konami's own Silent Hill f – but a little bit of healthy competition is good for the genre, according to developers.

Speaking in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi states as much when asked about recent releases like Silent Hill f and more general successes within the survival horror genre. "I welcome it," he admits. "Competition is what keeps everyone on their toes in a given genre or space within the gaming industry, so I think it's great to have more titles in the AAA survival horror space."

The lead doesn't stop there, though. He doesn't just praise competition – he says he actually can't wait to play Silent Hill f himself. "I really want to buy Silent Hill F," as Nakanishi excitedly exclaims. "I'm playing it straight away!"

It's a wholesome look into how developers feel about fellow studios releasing games with similar vibes, although it's not surprising, especially given the close relationship between Resident Evil and Silent Hill's creators.

After all, just three years ago, Resident Evil mastermind Shinji Mikami sat down with Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama for a conversation on building horror, producing games, and leaving a legacy behind. The in-depth discussion can still be found on YouTube, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between the two iconic horror game series. As for Nakanishi, it makes sense that he'd look forward to enjoying Silent Hill f.

Boasting "Very Positive" beginnings on Steam and sitting on Metacritic with a solid score of 86, the new Konami gem is off to a stellar start. It's also already sold over a million copies, with Nakanishi being just one of apparently very many fans. Here's hoping Resident Evil Requiem arrives with a big bang and proves just as successful as Silent Hill f when it launches next year on February 27, 2026.

