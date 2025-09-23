Silent Hill f gets off to a "Very Positive" start on Steam, with 88% favorable reviews from horror fans: "It's not your classic SH experience, but it's a damn good one"

The long-awaited early access period for those who pre-ordered Silent Hill f has arrived, just two days before its official release – and it's safe to say that horror game fans are loving the new entry to Konami's iconic series.

Sitting on Metacritic with a solid score of 86 right now – one that places the game at the same spot as the recent Silent Hill 2 remake from 2024 – Silent Hill f has impressed critics and fans alike already, it seems, as its overall "pre-release" rating on Steam is just as stellar. It has "Very Positive" reviews so far, with 88% of reviewers giving it a big thumbs up at the time of writing. Players are praising the new title as one of the series' greatest entries, comparing it to past games while explaining how it stands apart from the rest.

"It's still Silent Hill: you're knee-deep in psychological trauma, everything wants you dead, you're dreading every corner, and solving it all with a metal pipe," reads one positive review. "It proves that horror games can be immersive, tense, and genuinely unsettling without relying on cheap tricks." Yep, that certainly sounds like Silent Hill – and they're not the only person to think so, either. Another player simply dubs Silent Hill f an "S tier" game.

Elsewhere, a fan writes that the new game "really surprised me in a good way" with its fresh setting and good performance. "Runs great, looks great, and if you're a Silent Hill fan, this is one you definitely shouldn't miss," they say. While most seemingly agree that Silent Hill f is indeed a brilliant game, not everyone thinks it feels or plays like older Konami titles – but they do state that's all right, as this isn't an older Konami title anyway, and it's developed by NeoBards Entertainment.

One player words this well: "Immersive. Breathtaking. Incredible. When the intro hit with the music, I had goosebumps all over. The voice acting and soundtrack are solid, which definitely carry the feel of the Silent Hill we know and love. It's not your classic SH experience, but it's a damn good one." Regardless of whether Silent Hill f fits in among its predecessors, it has already impressed longtime fans and newcomers alike.

That's honestly all I was hoping to hear as a lover of all things Silent Hill myself – the game manages to capture your attention as another Konami masterpiece, but it keeps you hooked with its own unique charms.

Excited about what might just be one of this year's best new games yet? Be sure to read our Silent Hill f review to learn more about the latest horror gem from Konami.