Silent Hill f sells over 1 million copies in just 4 days as Konami confirms the new horror game is already "exceeding" the success the Silent Hill 2 remake saw last year

Silent Hill f is off to a stellar start between its "Very Positive" beginnings on Steam last week and, today, confirmation from Konami that its new horror game may be on track to outsell the Silent Hill 2 remake from 2024.

A new statement from Konami on its official website confirms as much, as the company says that worldwide cumulative shipments of Silent Hill f across all platforms have surpassed one million units. In other words, a whopping million copies of the latest Silent Hill game have sold – and what's more, this may put it ahead of the Silent Hill 2 remake when considering its own post-launch numbers just last year.

As Konami previously revealed in a post, the Silent Hill 2 remake similarly sold a million copies in about four days. That's big news for Silent Hill f, which seems to be following in its predecessor's footsteps – or perhaps, as Konami writes, even ultimately "exceeding" the 2024 game's sales. Reporting that the more recent Silent Hill is impressing fans both globally and in Japan, the studio believes it might be outpacing the sequel remake's success.

It's not difficult to believe. Sitting on Metacritic with a solid score of 86 right now, Silent Hill f has more than proven itself as a banger new entry in Konami's beloved series. For reference, the Silent Hill 2 remake shares a similar score – in fact, the very same – of 86, too. Coupling this with the thousands of positive reviews on Steam and the impressive total shipment number from the publisher, it isn't surprising to think Silent Hill f could outshine last year's remake.

Our own Silent Hill f review praises the new horror gem from Konami as boasting the "most unsettling atmosphere and writing to date," with some spine-chilling monster designs that are "wonderfully gnarly."

