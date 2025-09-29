As Leon rumors continue to follow Resident Evil Requiem around, producer says fans should "calm down a bit" as "even though we didn't promise things," players become "frustrated"

Resident Evil Requiem's producer has commented on online rumors surrounding the game, saying that people set themselves up for disappointment.

Resident Evil is a series that feels like it can't go one week without some new rumor coming out about it. And while some of these have turned out true in the past (like with the Resident Evil 4 remake and a ton of details about Village ), equally there's been a lot that just never came to pass. I'm sure there's a few of us that still think that Code Veronica remake or Revelations 3 will be revealed any day now.

And, of course, this has extended to the newest game in the series Resident Evil Requiem, with everyone expecting we'll see Leon Kennedy revealed for the game any minute now.

Resident Evil Requiem's producer Masato Kumazawa recently spoke to TheGamer where he commented on the amount of speculation the game has had online (specifically to do with rumors about the hooded figure seen in the trailers). "Sometimes I talk to people and they act as if various speculation and rumors are just already a confirmed thing," Kumazawa says. "I would like everyone to remember, let's calm down a bit – what we've shown you so far is everything we can say."

He adds: "People get frustrated with us, because even though we didn’t promise things, the rumors and theories were such that they were widely believed." Sadly, this isn't something just for Resident Evil. Even as far back as 10 years ago I remember people speculating that Metal Gear Solid 5 would end with a recreation of the original Metal Gear with David Hayter returning as Solid Snake. And while that was an unrealistic expectation, it led to disappointment when that wasn't the case upon release.

Or even Super Smash Bros' Grinch leak, which promised a blowout of loads of new characters as the final reveal with picks like Geno and Banjo Kazooie, only for the final trailer to show off Ken from Street Fighter and a Pokemon. It is fun to get caught up in speculation, but if you're basing your potential enjoyment of Resident Evil Requiem on if Leon Kennedy shows up, maybe it's time to calm down until he's confirmed (which I expect he totally will be ).

Resident Evil Requiem wasn't originally going to come out on Switch 2, but RE Village ran so well on Nintendo's new console, Capcom said why the heck not?