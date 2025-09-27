Resident Evil Requiem wasn't originally going to come out on Switch 2, but RE Village ran so well on Nintendo's new console, Capcom said why the heck not?

Not many people were expecting Resident Evil Requiem (RE9) to come to the Switch 2 on the same day as every other platform - February 27, 2026 - and, as it turns out, even Capcom wasn't expecting it because Resident Evil Requiem's Switch 2 port "wasn't in the original plan."

Speaking to IGN at Tokyo Game Show 2025, series producer Masato Kumazawa explained that Nintendo hadn't formally announced its new console-handheld hybrid when Capcom developers first started working on the next spooky Resident Evil, "so of course it wasn't in the original plan."

"When the Switch 2 was announced we were able to start testing [and] developing games for it, and we thought it would be great if we could bring the Resident Evil series to this platform," Kumazawa continued, explaining that the team first starting testing Resident Evil Village on the hardware, and it looked so great, Capcom basically said, 'Ahh, what the hell,' and began porting more Resis as well.

"It looked really great, so that gave us the confidence to add a Switch 2 version of Requiem to the plans, and that led us to the recent announcement where we confirmed not only Requiem was coming, but 7 and 8 would also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at the same time," Kumazawa added.

Elsewhere, director Koshi Nakanishi recently explained that Resident Evil 7 was maybe a tad too scary for some people, which is why Requiem now has both a first and third-person mode "to make it slightly easier to deal with."

"You want to keep some of those iconic places, even if it's not necessarily realistic": Capcom is bringing us an "updated" Raccoon City in Resident Evil Requiem that shows off the extent of its destruction