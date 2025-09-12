Unprecedented Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 trailer shows spooky mansions and rotten stalkers while Nintendo reveals Gold Edition RE7 and RE8, and I've never been happier to be shocked

Lurking like a wolf among Zelda, Donkey Kong, and more typical Nintendo Direct September 2025 fare, Resident Evil Requiem received a surprising Switch 2 trailer and some friends: the Gold Editions of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village will also release on Requiem's February 27, 2026 launch date for Switch 2.

The Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 trailer – which you can watch below, though developer Capcom has simultaneously released a PC version of the same video – begins with a phone ringing in the black void. FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft picks up, then shrugs it off when the caller hangs up too soon.

Resident Evil Requiem – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft – the investigative reporter who died eight years ago, long after her debut in 2003 multiplayer Resident Evil Outbreak – seems to be haunting her, flickering in and out of existence.

Alyssa, or her ghost, appear to cautiously encourage Grace to investigate what a cop tells her are "strange deaths" at the same hotel where her mother was killed. But there's a man watching Grace, too, and his intentions are less generous.

On Switch 2, this trailer insists, Requiem apparently looks fantastic. The survival horror game's elegant mansion ballrooms are bone-white while the gristle stuck to their upholstery is dark with evil – though this Nintendo Direct trailer looks composed of cutscenes, mostly.

Similarly, the cinematics in the Golden Editions of Resident Evil 7 and Village seem more vivid on Switch 2, which I don't doubt will provide one of the more definitive versions of vampire mommy Lady Dimitrescu. It's important to see each dirty detail of a monster before it cuts off your head.

Capcom says that Resident Evil 9 will be "so-called 'old school Resident Evil'" in style, but its director teases a "new system" that creates a "complete roller coaster ride between the different aspects of the series."