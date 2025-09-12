Unprecedented Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 trailer shows spooky mansions and rotten stalkers while Nintendo reveals Gold Edition RE7 and RE8, and I've never been happier to be shocked
It's so gross! Yay!
Lurking like a wolf among Zelda, Donkey Kong, and more typical Nintendo Direct September 2025 fare, Resident Evil Requiem received a surprising Switch 2 trailer and some friends: the Gold Editions of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village will also release on Requiem's February 27, 2026 launch date for Switch 2.
The Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 trailer – which you can watch below, though developer Capcom has simultaneously released a PC version of the same video – begins with a phone ringing in the black void. FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft picks up, then shrugs it off when the caller hangs up too soon.
Her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft – the investigative reporter who died eight years ago, long after her debut in 2003 multiplayer Resident Evil Outbreak – seems to be haunting her, flickering in and out of existence.
Alyssa, or her ghost, appear to cautiously encourage Grace to investigate what a cop tells her are "strange deaths" at the same hotel where her mother was killed. But there's a man watching Grace, too, and his intentions are less generous.
On Switch 2, this trailer insists, Requiem apparently looks fantastic. The survival horror game's elegant mansion ballrooms are bone-white while the gristle stuck to their upholstery is dark with evil – though this Nintendo Direct trailer looks composed of cutscenes, mostly.
Similarly, the cinematics in the Golden Editions of Resident Evil 7 and Village seem more vivid on Switch 2, which I don't doubt will provide one of the more definitive versions of vampire mommy Lady Dimitrescu. It's important to see each dirty detail of a monster before it cuts off your head.
Capcom says that Resident Evil 9 will be "so-called 'old school Resident Evil'" in style, but its director teases a "new system" that creates a "complete roller coaster ride between the different aspects of the series."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.