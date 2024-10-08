Red Dead Redemption 2 modder makes every NPC permanently drunk, even in cutscenes, and it's absolute chaos

There've been a lot of mods for Red Dead Redemption 2 since its launch, with everything from visual enhancements to one that turns the action-adventure into a chill job sim , but this new creation from Twitch streamer and ex-software engineer Blurbs might just offer the weirdest way to play the game yet.

Behold, Red Dead Redemption 2, but all of the NPCs are extremely drunk. This chaotic mod is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: every NPC in sight is constantly stumbling around, falling over, throwing up, and if they're particularly unlucky, wobbling straight off the side of cliffs, straight to their doom. This continues throughout cutscenes, too, which – depending on how you look at it – totally ruins the story, or offers a truly bizarre new twist on it. You can get a glimpse of it in action below.

I modded Red Dead Redemption 2 so that all NPCs are drunk, all of the time.Yes, even in cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/8heAqVlvZNOctober 7, 2024

Since the NPCs definitely aren't supposed to behave like this at all times, the whole gameplay experience isn't exactly fine-tuned – they can even phase through poor ol' Arthur Morgan when they fall over, which must be extremely disconcerting as the only guy not under the influence of alcohol.

It doesn't appear that this mod has currently been released for public use, so at least for the time being, it looks like Red Dead fans will just have to observe the havoc from afar via Blurbs' adventures. To be fair, it's probably not the best way to play the entire game, anyway – certain impactful scenes might lose their punch slightly if everyone's flailing around and being sick during them, but hey, with no Red Dead Redemption 3 in sight, it's certainly a different way to experience Rockstar's 2018 yeehawing adventure.

