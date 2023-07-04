Red Dead Redemption 2 turns into a chill job sim thanks to this mod

Red Dead Redemption 2 can become a chill job simulator if you're willing to download this new mod.

Over on NexusMods, there's an enticing new mod for Red Dead Redemption 2, called 'Jobs - Expanded and Enhanced,' from creator Shtivi. This pretty much does what it says on the tin - taking a jobs mod already developed by a previous modder called Bolmin, and completely overhauling it with "brand new mechanics and jobs."

If you've ever wanted Arthur Morgan to settle down into a quieter lifestyle, this is the mod for you. Upon installation, every town will have a 'Job Board,' where you can go and accept any manner of tasks from a selection of posters. Think Monster Hunter's Hunt Board but with less actual monster-slaying.

There's six different jobs available for Arthur right now, allowing him to become a chauffeur, ranch hand, wagon protection, pest control, dock worker, or postman. Some of those are just plain old honest work for our country boy, doing an honest day's work for an honest day's pay, while others like wagon protection sound decidedly more explosive.

This mod looks absolutely stellar, and completely transforms Rockstar's game but in a way that leaves the original game completely intact. It's a bit hard to imagine Arthur as a postman or a dock worker, admittedly, but we can definitely see him settling into a life of protecting stage coaches from roaming bandits. Our protagonist never got a happy ending in Rockstar's sequel/prequel, but he can come damn close with this mod.

