Nintendo knows you're waiting for Mario Kart 9, but it still wants you to run a million laps in Mario Kart 8 first
Time to head to Baby Park
It looks like Mario Kart 9 is probably going to be among the first games coming to the Switch 2, but Nintendo is insistent that its predecessor isn't dead yet, as it's now trying to get players to complete one million laps in the racing game to celebrate the red-hatted plumber mascot himself.
When the Switch 2 was first unveiled, Nintendo teased us with a few short looks at an untitled Mario Kart game, that most of us are just calling Mario Kart 9 despite the fact that it could technically be called Mario Kart 10 or something else entirely. Anyway, Mario's back, he's driving karts, and that's always something to be excited about, but Nintendo clearly isn't letting go of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just yet, as it's just announced a "Community Challenge" event, in which it's hoping that players will be able to reach one million laps raced as part of this year's Mario Day celebrations.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in itself will be eight years old next month, and it's a re-release of a game that'll be 11 this year. Needless to say, it's already clocked up plenty of mileage, but for the sake of Mario, we must return to the tracks. It's one of the official ways that Nintendo has suggested we can celebrate on March 10, alongside buying and playing other Mario adventures and, uh, boarding the new Mario plane.
As for the challenge itself, it's counting combined laps, so a three-lap race will seemingly count as 36 laps if a full 12 players are taking part. It'll run between March 7 and March 17, so there's 10 days for us to see it through. Personally, I reckon it's more than doable – hell, by my calculations, it'd take 12 players just over 11,904 races on the seven-lap track Baby Park to complete the whole thing. OK, that still sounds like a lot, but there's obviously going to be a lot more than 12 people taking part.
Anyway, glory and the love of Mario aside, there is actually something in it for you if you take part. If the goal is reached, players who've taken part (even for only a single lap) will be eligible to receive 310 Platinum Points, which can be spent on things like profile pictures on your Switch and various trinkets on the My Nintendo store. To join, you'll have to head online and search for a tournament with the code 1152-2501-4827. Get to it, folks, Mario needs you.
Mario Kart 9 should step it up a gear by celebrating more of Nintendo's biggest franchises.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
